Housing construction costs rose by 1.1% on a year-on-year basis

In June construction costs for new residential buildings are estimated to have increased by 1.1%, 0.4 percentage points more than in May. For the same month, the price of materials and labor costs rose 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

The information in this release, referring to June, should already reflect some effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the behavior of the price index and on the amount of primary information used to its compilation. Despite the difficulties, we call for collaboration of companies in responding to INE's surveys. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration that INE thanks in advance.