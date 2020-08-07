Log in
Housing construction costs rose by 1.1% on a year-on-year basis

08/07/2020 | 06:09am EDT
In June construction costs for new residential buildings are estimated to have increased by 1.1%, 0.4 percentage points more than in May. For the same month, the price of materials and labor costs rose 0.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

The information in this release, referring to June, should already reflect some effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the behavior of the price index and on the amount of primary information used to its compilation. Despite the difficulties, we call for collaboration of companies in responding to INE's surveys. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration that INE thanks in advance.


Statistics Portugal published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:08:06 UTC
