Housing the Homeless: L.A.’s Historic Baltimore Hotel to Rise Again in Downtown

Healthy Housing Foundation by AHF:
WHAT:
HOMELESS HOUSING PRESS CONFERENCE & COMMUNITY RECEPTION—Advocates
to announce purchase of Downtown L.A.’s BALTIMORE HOTEL for use as
housing for homeless and extremely low-income individuals.
WHEN:
Friday, August 24th, 2018
-- 11:00 am PRESS CONFERENCE & REMARKS
-- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Community Reception/gathering
WHERE:
Baltimore Hotel 501 S. Los Angeles
Street (at 5th
St.), Los Angeles CA 90013
WHO:
-- Michael Weinstein, President, AHF
-- Samantha Granberry - Executive Director of the Healthy
Housing Foundation and Vice President, AHF Sales & Strategic
Partnerships
-- Winter Speyer - National Housing Director of the Healthy
Housing Foundation & former Program Manager of CHIRP Los Angeles
-- Ronald Cortez -Housing Specialist, (HOPICS) Homeless
Outreach Program Integrated Care System
-- Dave Ellis, Front Desk, also resident at the Baltimore
since 2004
-- Joseph Ray, resident at the King Edward Hotel since 2015
B-ROLL:
Tours of the Baltimore Hotel and viewing of a sample hotel room
On Friday, August 24th, advocates and officials with ‘Healthy
Housing Foundation by AHF’ will host a gathering of community
partners and a PRESS CONFERENCE to announce the purchase of the
historic Hotel Baltimore in Downtown Los Angeles (501 S. Los
Angeles Street LA, CA 90013) for use as housing for the homeless and
extremely low-income individuals.
Healthy Housing Foundation is a program spearheaded by AHF to address
the housing and homelessness crisis by providing faster access to
housing with a focus on addressing the needs of extremely low-income
individuals and those unsheltered or homeless with priority placement
also offered to those with chronic health conditions. The 204-room Hotel
Baltimore was built in 1910 and is now the fourth property acquired by
the Healthy Housing Foundation since October 2017 for use as homeless
and low-income housing. The Baltimore currently has 76 tenants in
residence, who will remain in place.
Other Healthy Housing Foundation properties include the 150-room King
Edward Hotel directly across the street from the Baltimore; the nearby
202-room Madison
Hotel on 7th St. and the former Sunset
8 Motel, a 27-room, 1940s era roadside motel in the heart of
Hollywood that has been renamed ‘Sunrise on Sunset.’ The Hollywood
property has been repurposed to specifically accommodate homeless
parents and their children, while the three other facilities, as former
hotels and SROs, are targeted individual adults. Combined, the four
properties the non-profit organizations purchased and redeployed for
homeless housing have nearly 600 rooms.
Advocates Again Urge Los Angeles Officials to
Adopt SRO Model for Homeless
During the Friday press conference, housing advocates from the Healthy
Housing Foundation and AHF will again urge officials from both the City
and County of Los Angeles to adopt the SRO hotel model as an
existing—and cost-effective—approach to addressing homeless housing that
AHF and Healthy Housing have been successfully deploying since October
2017 with their initial purchase of the Madison Hotel.
By comparison, Measure HHH, the well-intentioned Los Angeles City bond
measure authorizing $1.2 billion in bonds to pay for the construction of
10,000 units of housing for homeless people and that passed with 76% of
the vote in November 2016 has yet to house a single homeless
individual.
And the homeless—as well as voters who supported Measure HHH—will
unfortunately not find any relief from the bond measure anytime soon:
the first housing available for occupancy in Los Angeles under HHH will
not come online until the fall or winter of 2019, when
construction of the first projects—which city officials have estimated
at a cost of $434,0001 per unit—is completed.
By comparison, Healthy Housing Foundation’s costs-per-unit for purchase
and modest improvements and repairs of existing single room occupancy
(SRO) hotels and motels are far less: $70,000 per room at the
King Edward; $36,000 per room for the Madison; $170,000 per room or unit
for the former Sunset 8 and approximately $82,000 per room for the newly
purchased Baltimore hotel.
“Beyond talk, the Healthy Housing Foundation is focused on the actions
of producing and preserving affordable housing for the citizens of Los
Angeles in a revolutionary way that is long overdue,” said Samantha
Granberry, Executive Director of the Healthy Housing Foundation and
Vice President, AHF Sales & Strategic Partnerships. “If we can do it,
others in positions of ability should follow suit. Working together,
this crisis is solvable.”
“There are several of these formerly grand old hotels in the downtown
area that are un- or under-occupied and that could be successfully
converted to housing stock far more quickly and for far less money that
the cost to build new housing for the homeless through Measure HHH’s
current guidelines,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF.
“We have estimates of as many as 5,000 empty SRO hotel rooms in Los
Angeles. We challenge Los Angeles officials to fully consider the SRO
model we are deploying and adopt it as another means to address L.A.’s
homeless crisis in a more timely, efficient and compassionate manner.”
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
968,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us @aidshealthcare.
1 Cost per unit that the City of Los Angeles plans to spend
on homeless housing. Source: Prop. HHH Developments Financial Report and
L.A. Housing & Community investment Dept.
