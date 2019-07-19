Houston Business Journal Names PinnacleART to 2019 List of Largest Port Houston & Ship Channel-area Employers

PASADENA, Texas, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PinnacleART was named to Houston Business Journal’s 2019 list of largest Port Houston & Ship Channel-area employers. The list ranks the top 25 companies with the highest total number of local full-time employees and is comprised of companies located in the Pasadena, Channelview, La Porte, Galena Park, Morgan’s Point and Galveston Bay areas. Other companies included on this year’s list were ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery, NASA Johnson Space Center, and Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery.

“Being named as one of the largest employers in the Port Houston and Ship Channel area is a testament to our employees and their dedication to our vision of making the world reliable,” said Nathanael Ince, Vice President of Solutions at PinnacleART. “The Port Houston and Ship Channel area has a tremendous impact on the global economy, and it is an honor to be among the top companies in an area that has such an immense impact on the world.”

PinnacleART was founded in 2006 and has grown substantially over the past 13 years. Initially starting in a small warehouse, the company has expanded to 920 employees, 592 of which are employed at the corporate headquarters in Pasadena, Texas. PinnacleART was recognized as the 2019 Pasadena Business of the Year by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce and has consistently been recognized for its growth through the Inc. 5000, Aggie 100, and the HBJ Fast 100 lists.

About PinnacleART

PinnacleART’s vision is to make the world reliable. We do this by designing, implementing, and maintaining comprehensive asset reliability and integrity programs for process facilities in the oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, wastewater, and electric power industries— including national oil companies, super majors, and majors, as well as independents. Our team of talented experts, engineers, and inspectors help clients mitigate risk of downtime and loss of containment; ensure safety of personnel; optimize costs associated with inspection, maintenance and total asset spend; and ensure compliance with regulatory standards. To learn more about PinnacleART, visit www.pinnacleart.com , email info@pinnacleart.com or call 281-598-1330.

Contact:

Brittany Kopech, Client Solutions & Marketing Manager

281-598-1330

Brittany.Kopech@pinnacleart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0593939-5356-452c-8d57-7a05d98c3b78