Houston Cardiologist Becomes the First in State to Use Ninety One Inc.'s Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine Platform

Ninety One, Inc., an augmented intelligence company developing innovative software and data science solutions designed to automate cardiac remote monitoring and further Precision Medicine, announced today, announced today that Dr. Thomas Hong will be the first in the state of Texas to utilize the technology that combines state-of-the-art surveillance with early warning detection capabilities.

Ninety One, Inc. utilizes a cloud-native platform that automates the collection of data and reports from implanted cardiac devices and wearables – digitizes, structures, and analyzes them with applied data science – in an single-point, easy-to-use interface for patient care and innovation in research. Ninety One’s Global team of data scientists, software engineers, and modern mathematicians utilize artificial intelligence on vast amounts of data produced by these devices to predict disease episodes and disease progression. “Ninety One’s ability to improve patient's quality of life, improve mortality rates, and accelerate decision making in real-time impacting patient outcomes is game-changing for cardiology,” said Dr. Thomas Hong.

“We are extremely excited to have our technology being used for the first time in the State of Texas. Dr. Hong has long been an innovator working in the forefront of technology and research to identify treatment pathways that lead to better patient experiences and outcomes,” said Matthew Werner, Chief Commercial Officer at Ninety One.

About Dr. Thomas Hong

Dr. Hong is a cardiac electrophysiologist, specializing in treating patients with heart rhythm disorders and has served as Assistant Professor of Clinical Cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine and Houston Methodist Hospital. He has published in several peer-reviewed journals including Heart Rhythm, Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, and American Journal of Medicine.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is a privately-held, data science and native-cloud technology company, focusing on clinical advancement in predictive analytics and Precision Medicine, and has established key, exclusive partnerships with leading research and healthcare institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pursuing this mission with vigorous commitment and passion, while leveraging innovations in science, Ninety One aspires to make a material impact on disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

For more information please visit https://www.91.life

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005468/en/