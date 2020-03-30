Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Houston Cardiologist Becomes the First in State to Use Ninety One Inc.'s Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 10:35am EDT

Ninety One, Inc., an augmented intelligence company developing innovative software and data science solutions designed to automate cardiac remote monitoring and further Precision Medicine, announced today, announced today that Dr. Thomas Hong will be the first in the state of Texas to utilize the technology that combines state-of-the-art surveillance with early warning detection capabilities.

Ninety One, Inc. utilizes a cloud-native platform that automates the collection of data and reports from implanted cardiac devices and wearables – digitizes, structures, and analyzes them with applied data science – in an single-point, easy-to-use interface for patient care and innovation in research. Ninety One’s Global team of data scientists, software engineers, and modern mathematicians utilize artificial intelligence on vast amounts of data produced by these devices to predict disease episodes and disease progression. “Ninety One’s ability to improve patient's quality of life, improve mortality rates, and accelerate decision making in real-time impacting patient outcomes is game-changing for cardiology,” said Dr. Thomas Hong.

“We are extremely excited to have our technology being used for the first time in the State of Texas. Dr. Hong has long been an innovator working in the forefront of technology and research to identify treatment pathways that lead to better patient experiences and outcomes,” said Matthew Werner, Chief Commercial Officer at Ninety One.

About Dr. Thomas Hong

Dr. Hong is a cardiac electrophysiologist, specializing in treating patients with heart rhythm disorders and has served as Assistant Professor of Clinical Cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine and Houston Methodist Hospital. He has published in several peer-reviewed journals including Heart Rhythm, Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology, and American Journal of Medicine.

About Ninety One

Ninety One is a privately-held, data science and native-cloud technology company, focusing on clinical advancement in predictive analytics and Precision Medicine, and has established key, exclusive partnerships with leading research and healthcare institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Pursuing this mission with vigorous commitment and passion, while leveraging innovations in science, Ninety One aspires to make a material impact on disease diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

For more information please visit https://www.91.life


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aRTC : AGM Changes
PU
10:52aCulligan Completes Acquisition of AquaVenture and Divestiture of Seven Seas Water
BU
10:51aCARNIVAL & : Holland America Line Extends Temporary Pause of its Global Ship Operations for 30 Additional Days
AQ
10:51aRENAULT : France's Renault puts Paris white collar staff on partial unemployment
RE
10:50aCURETIS N : OpGen Announces Shareholder Approval for Business Combination with Curetis
AQ
10:49aBARCLAYS : Pledges Net Zero Emissions by 2050 -- Update
DJ
10:49aNew Crisis Management and Remote Work Applications to Aid Businesses During COVID-19 Outbreak
BU
10:48aHUNTERS PROPERTY : Update re Covid-19 and trading
PU
10:48aTENARIS : mill in Italy prioritizes order for medical-use gas cylinders in response to COVID-19
PU
10:47aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : announces fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial and operating results and postpones filing of 2019 audited consolidated financial statements and annual filings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rate by most in five years to support virus-hit economy
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines in talks to hire Millstein for aid advice
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Expects Lower 1Q Revenue as Coronavi..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG says British Airways extends ..
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group