Houston Injury Attorneys Aaron Heckaman, J. Kyle Beale Selected to 'Houstonia' Magazine's 2018 Top Lawyers List

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Trial Attorneys Aaron Heckaman and J. Kyle Beale have each earned recognition for their work representing victims of preventable injuries and illnesses caused by corporate negligence, defective products, and harmful substances. Most recently, they were named to Houstonia magazine's 2018 Top Lawyers list.

A local publication regarded as a trusted source of insight into local news and other aspects of life in the Houston region, Houstonia has become a respected publisher of attorney ratings with its annual Top Lawyers lists. Published each year in the December issue of Houstonia, Top Lawyers recognizes Houston-area attorneys who have not only earned the respect of the local and legal communities, but who are also recommended by their peers as proven advocates in their respective areas of practice.

Aaron Heckaman – A Partner at Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC, Aaron Heckaman was selected for inclusion to Houstonia 's Top Lawyers for his work in Personal Injury – the same high-quality, national-caliber work that's earned him recognition from other leading publishers and professional associations, including the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars, The National Trial Lawyers ' Top 100 Trial Lawyers, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum 's Top Trial Lawyers in America®, and America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators®. In addition to his work representing victims and families who've been harmed by the negligent and wrongful acts of pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, and others, Aaron is a frequent lecturer and guest speaker as legal seminars and conferences across the country.

J. Kyle Beale – Attorney J. Kyle Beale is a Board Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a prestigious distinction held by only a small percentage of attorneys who have demonstrated the scope of knowledge, experience, and expertise in their practice area to be considered specialists, and who have met rigorous qualifying and testing criteria. In addition to his varied legal background, Mr. Beale has leveraged his proven abilities to secure positive results for clients in state and federal courts across the country in matters involving personal injury, mesothelioma, the Federal Employer's Liability Act, and many more.

The recognition Attorneys Heckaman and Beale have earned from Houstonia speak volumes about the results they've secured on behalf of clients immersed in challenging personal injury and civil litigation cases across the nation. That includes toxic torts involving exposure to harmful substances such as asbestos, as well as claims involving catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and defective or dangerous medical devices, pharmaceutical products, medications, and consumer products.

Aaron Heckaman and J. Kyle Beale are highly regarded Personal Injury Attorneys at the Houston-based law firm of Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC. Over the years, the firm's award-winning trial lawyers have leveraged more than 150 years of collective experience and an unyielding commitment to client-focused, ethical values to help victims and families nationwide level the playing field with powerful corporate entities and insurance companies, and secure the justice and compensation they deserved. More information about BCH, its areas of practice, and the firm's legal team can be found at www.bchlaw.com.

