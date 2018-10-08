Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging Selects eRAD RIS and Portals

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eRAD announced today that Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging, a multi-site, multi-modality outpatient imaging provider, will deploy eRAD Radiology Information System (RIS) & Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) with eRAD’s Patient and Physician Portals as an integral part of its strategy to expand its footprint in the Houston area.



eRAD is a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., and a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions.

As Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging approaches its 22nd anniversary of providing imaging services, it has adopted a dynamic strategy to respond to changes in the industry. Recognizing the unique value of independent diagnostic imaging facilities (IDTF) services in this climate—in terms of cost and convenience—the practice is increasing its footprint by adding several more locations and with a targeted outreach to both patients and physicians.

“In our business, you have one product, but two clients—the referring doctor and the patient,” said Dr. Edward C. Fritsch, Chief Executive Officer and owner of Houston MRI. “You know right away that eRAD RIS is built for our type of business, because referring provider data—number of clinics, number of staff, staff access privileges, and so on—all that is given equal weight as the patient data. That’s key when you’re doing logistical analysis and reporting. It’s key for our business development.”

From the patient side, emerging opportunities are very strong, according to Dr. Fritsch. “We want patients to have as much power as possible, and with eRAD RIS we give them more access and more awareness,” he said. “Patients can schedule themselves and upload their own information. That saves us time, and patients have almost a retail experience. We’re very excited about the eRAD RIS Patient Portal. In fact, our commitment to a strong portal is what drove our search in the first place. We’re going out into the community.”

eRAD RIS makes it easy for Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging to enforce consistent policies across all four of its existing centers—and future centers as the company continues to grow. “We are very much driven by policies and procedures, and eRAD’s flexibility allows us to migrate our particular rules into our workflow, ensuring that all of our centers are doing things the same way,” Dr. Fritsch said. “What had been a burdensome, manual process before is now automatic—no one has to think about it. That’s invaluable when you are creating a larger chain of imaging centers.”

Other workflow advantages include the ability to customize the designation of which radiologists read which exams—useful when managing RVUs for 20 or more radiologists across two groups, as is the case at Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging. Audit features tell administrators exactly what is happening, and by whom, in a patient record, and reports are easier and more robust.

“We won’t have a bunch of different systems patched together, which made it very difficult to get the information we really needed from a reporting standpoint,” Dr. Fritsch said. “All of it is inside eRAD.”

“This is a practice that knows what the future holds—in terms of challenges and opportunities,” said Seth Koeppel, Senior VP of Sales at eRAD. “Houston MRI® & Diagnostic Imaging is dynamic and astute about where imaging is headed, and we are delighted that they recognized us as the right partner in this venture forward. We like being part of the solution in healthcare, and a big part of that is helping folks like Dr. Fritsch and his team execute their vision. This is the start of what I know will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

