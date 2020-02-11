Log in
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner Proclaims February 8th, 2020 as LINK Staffing Day in Houston

02/11/2020 | 02:13pm EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINK Staffing, a nationwide recruiting and staffing agency founded in Houston, TX, celebrated their 40th Anniversary at Royal Sonesta Houston Galleria along with franchisees and employees from all over the country.

The evening began with a cocktail hour followed by dinner with sounds of live music by a Jazz band. Various awards were given throughout the night to congratulate employees for their outstanding service throughout 2019, including special appreciation, office of the year and diamond club to name a few.

During the celebration, Council Member Mike Knox presented CEOs Bill and Karen Pitts with a Proclamation from the City of Houston in recognition of 40 years of serving the staffing industry in Houston and beyond, formally declaring February 8th, 2020 as Link Staffing Day.

“The City of Houston congratulates LINK Staffing on this momentous milestone, commends them for their contributions as a long-standing agency for the greater Houston area and extends best wishes on many more years of success,” said Knox.

The gala continued with a toast led by CEO, Bill Pitts, as he thanked everyone for all their hard work and dedication to Link Staffing throughout the years. The band then kicked off the joyous afterparty by performing “We Are Family” while the 120+ attendees danced and sang into the evening.

About LINK

LINK Staffing is the premier provider of workforce solutions including administrative, professional, light industrial, and skilled craft trades talent on a temporary, project, and direct hire basis. Founded in 1980, we operate nationwide, employing over 17,000 employees per year. Based in Houston, TX, and including offices in Houston, Austin, Dallas, Ft. Worth, San Antonio, Temple, Waco, Bryan, McAllen, Brownsville & Corpus Christi, we have over 40 locations in 12 states.  LINK Staffing provides talent who will get your job done with the advantage of being there when you need them and gone when you don’t. For more information, please visit www.linkstaffing.com, or call 1-888-929-LINK.

Contact
Kathryn Mujezinovic
Vice President
LINK Staffing
800-848-5465
kathryn@linkstaffing.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
