Houston Texans Sign Acme Party and Tent Rental Company for Another Five Years

For the third time, the Houston Texans have renewed their contract with Acme Party and Tent, a Houston party equipment rental company, for another five years. The rental company has been the preferred party and tent provider of the Texans for more than 10 years.

“Acme Party and Tent has been providing outstanding service for the Houston Texans and Texans fans for the last 15 years. We are proud to extend our partnership with Acme Party and Tent and continue creating memorable experiences for our fans,” said John Schriever, senior vice president of ticketing and event management for the Houston Texans.

“Not only did the Houston Texans sign their first pick this year, but they also signed their first pick of event rental companies,” said John Loughran, owner of Acme Party and Tent. “From coordinating events to providing equipment and party supplies, every successful Texans event has been supported by us. We’re thrilled the team is continuing our perfect partnership and guaranteeing that fans will enjoy all Texans’ events for years to come.”

In addition to The Houston Texans, Acme Party and Tent has established relationships with several major organizations and venues throughout the greater Houston area. Known as Houston’s one-stop-shop for events and tailgate parties, it has become the leading sports franchise party and event rental company to NRG Park, Food & Vine Time, Wildcat Golf Club, Houston Downtown Management District, and Harris County Houston Sports Authority. The company provides a wide supply of tables, chairs, staging, fencing, drapes, lighting, power and A/C equipment and more for events. To learn more, visit www.acmerental.com.

