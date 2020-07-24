Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage, say U.S. officials

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - China's Houston consulate,
which is due to be closed on Friday, has been one of the worst
offenders in terms of Chinese espionage activity in the United
States and its actions went well over the line of what was
acceptable, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.
The United States ordered the consulate closed this week,
leading China to retaliate on Friday by telling the United
States to shut its consulate in the city of Chengdu, as
relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.
In a briefing for journalists, a senior State Department
official linked espionage activity at the Houston consulate to
China's pursuit of research into a vaccine for the new
coronavirus.
The official said China had been very clear about its intent
to be first to the market with a coronavirus vaccine.
"The medical connections here aren't lost on me and... the
medical connection in Houston is also pretty specific," the
official said, without giving further details.
A senior Justice Department official said it was accepted
that consulates of all countries were bases of operations for
foreign intelligence services.
"It's understood that there will be some activity here by
those services," he said. But, he added, "The sum total of the
Houston consulate's activities went well over the line of what
we're willing to accept."
"At some point you say, 'enough is enough' and you decide
which are one of the worst offenders," he said.
China has denied the allegations of spying and intellectual
property theft as "malicious slander."
The Justice Department official said that while illegal, the
activities were "not necessarily amenable to criminal charges,"
due in part to the diplomatic immunity that consulate officials
enjoy.
The senior State Department official said, despite the
disagreement between the two countries, U.S. diplomats who had
been withdrawn from China earlier this year due to the spread of
the coronavirus would continue to return.
"The Chinese side has been cooperative in that; they
understand the need to get back to balance," he said.
A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats left the
United States on Wednesday as Washington pressed ahead with its
plan to restaff its mission in China.
According to a July 17 internal State Department email seen
by Reuters, more such flights are planned.
It said these included a tentative July 29 flight to Tianjin
and Beijing that was in the initial planning stages, while a
target date for another flight, to Guangzhou, was still to be
determined.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis, Editing
by Rosalba O'Brien)