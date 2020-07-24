Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Houston consulate one of worst offenders in Chinese espionage, say U.S. officials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - China's Houston consulate, which is due to be closed on Friday, has been one of the worst offenders in terms of Chinese espionage activity in the United States and its actions went well over the line of what was acceptable, senior U.S. officials said on Friday.

The United States ordered the consulate closed this week, leading China to retaliate on Friday by telling the United States to shut its consulate in the city of Chengdu, as relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorate.

In a briefing for journalists, a senior State Department official linked espionage activity at the Houston consulate to China's pursuit of research into a vaccine for the new coronavirus.

The official said China had been very clear about its intent to be first to the market with a coronavirus vaccine.

"The medical connections here aren't lost on me and... the medical connection in Houston is also pretty specific," the official said, without giving further details.

A senior Justice Department official said it was accepted that consulates of all countries were bases of operations for foreign intelligence services.

"It's understood that there will be some activity here by those services," he said. But, he added, "The sum total of the Houston consulate's activities went well over the line of what we're willing to accept."

"At some point you say, 'enough is enough' and you decide which are one of the worst offenders," he said.

China has denied the allegations of spying and intellectual property theft as "malicious slander."

The Justice Department official said that while illegal, the activities were "not necessarily amenable to criminal charges," due in part to the diplomatic immunity that consulate officials enjoy.

The senior State Department official said, despite the disagreement between the two countries, U.S. diplomats who had been withdrawn from China earlier this year due to the spread of the coronavirus would continue to return.

"The Chinese side has been cooperative in that; they understand the need to get back to balance," he said.

A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats left the United States on Wednesday as Washington pressed ahead with its plan to restaff its mission in China.

According to a July 17 internal State Department email seen by Reuters, more such flights are planned.

It said these included a tentative July 29 flight to Tianjin and Beijing that was in the initial planning stages, while a target date for another flight, to Guangzhou, was still to be determined. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:19pGerman biotech firm CureVac files for U.S. IPO
RE
01:18pU.S. CDC reports 4,024,492 coronavirus cases
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pTech weighs on Wall Street as virus cases mount
RE
01:10pChevron diversity ratio to improve as layoffs progress
RE
01:07pU.S. oil rig count rises for first week since March -Baker Hughes
RE
01:07pU.s. drillers add one oil rig, first weekly increase since march - baker hughes
RE
01:07pU.S. CDC Reports 1,113 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 23
RE
01:06pUZBEKNEFTEGAZ : 2.321 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 51,00 tonnes of gas condensate will be produced from the Zevarda field in Kashkadarya
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
2MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group