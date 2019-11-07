Houzz Appoints Veteran Finance Executive Saori Casey to Board of Directors

Apple executive becomes first independent board member

Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home remodeling and design, today announced the addition of Saori Casey to its board of directors. Casey joins as Houzz’s first independent board member and second female director alongside CEO and cofounder Adi Tatarko.

“Saori brings a unique perspective from her long and successful track record leading technology companies,” said Tatarko. “Her excitement for the vision and potential of Houzz combined with the discipline she brings will be invaluable as we continue to scale the company.”

A seasoned executive, Casey brings more than 25 years of experience in the high tech, consumer and enterprise industries, spanning hardware, software, services/SaaS, and e-commerce. She has spent the past eight years at Apple where she leads the financial forecasting, planning, and the earnings reporting and analysis cadence and is responsible for developing the financial outlook for the company.

Casey also brings a wealth of experience supporting the CEO, CFO and Apple's board of directors meetings as well as the Audit and Finance, and the Compensation Committees. Prior to her role at Apple, Casey was a VP and divisional CFO at Cisco Systems where she spent 15 years in a wide variety of business areas.

“I’m thrilled to join the Houzz Board of Directors and to be a part of a brand that I use and love,” said Casey. “I look forward to working with the team to support Houzz in the next stages of its journey.”

Casey joins Oren Zeev (Zeev Ventures), Alfred Lin (Sequoia) and founders Tatarko and Alon Cohen (President) on the company’s board of directors.

