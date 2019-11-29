Log in
Hoverboard Black Friday 2019 Deals: Segway and GoTrax Cyber Monday Hoverboards Listed by Deal Answers

11/29/2019 | 02:10pm EST

Black Friday is the best day to pick up a deal on a hoverboard. The major brands including Segway and Gotrax have discounted their hoverboards by a substantial amount. These are the best deals on hoverboards according to Deal Answers:

Hoverboards can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. Parents enjoy that hoverboards are another reason for kids to go outdoors. Adults use hoverboards for off-roading and sometimes for transportation. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Black Friday Hoverboards

The build-quality of hoverboards varies a lot. Many cheap hoverboards are only designed to handle the weight of kids. The first thing to look at when purchasing a hoverboard is the rider weight capacity. Adult hoverboards are built with stronger materials and often have more powerful motors. Looking at the number of watts the motors have can give people an idea of the power.

Off-road hoverboards often have air inflated tires that make the ride smoother over uneven terrain. Normally, hoverboards come with low-maintenance rubber tires.

Segway essentially invented the hoverboard space. They have earned a well-deserved reputation for the quality and easy-of-use of their products. Segway hoverboards are unique because they come with knee support pads to increase comfort. GoTrax has become another prominent brand whose products can be found in leading stores across the country.

It’s important to find a hoverboard that has beginner-friendly features. Learning how to ride a hoverboard can be challenging and these modes can make it easier. It’s also important to verify that a hoverboard has been independently certified with the UL 2272 rating.

The pricing and availability of hoverboards will vary for Black Friday. Comparing offers at numerous stores can get people the best offer. Hoverboards may be discounted for Cyber Monday, although it’s not known if all models will be on sale.

Prices have fallen a lot for hoverboards in the past few years. It’s now possible to find hoverboards for under $100. Purchasing a model during Black Friday or Cyber Monday saves people money.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
