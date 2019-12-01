Hoverboard and Electric Scooter Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Segway and GoTrax Hoverboards and Transportation Scooters Listed by Deal Answers

Cyber Monday is a great day to get a deal on a hoverboard or an electric scooter. These devices have been discounted substantially for the sale. The best deals have been listed by Deal Answers below:

Hoverboard Cyber Monday Deals

Electric Scooter Cyber Monday Deals

Hoverboards have gotten cheaper and better in the past few years. It’s not possible to find hoverboards for under $100. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

The biggest factor to consider when choosing a hoverboard or electric scooter is the rider weight capacity. Cheaper devices often are designed to hold people less than 200 pounds. Adult hoverboards are designed with stronger materials and motors.

People often look at the wattage of motors to get an understanding of their max power. More powerful motors can help electric scooters climb hills better. Another important factor is the range of the scooter. A longer range will make it better for transportation.

Segway is a well-known brand in the hoverboard and electric scooter space. They invented the hoverboard industry in many ways and their products are unique because they have knee-pads that increase rider comfort.

It’s important to check to see if a hoverboard or electric scooter has been independently tested with the UL 2272 certification. This gives users increased confidence in the quality of the product.

GoTrax is another prominent brand in the electric transportation space. Their products can be found at large stores across the country. It’s important to look for beginner-friendly modes with hoverboards because they can be hard to learn how to ride.

Some hoverboards are designed for off-road use. These generally have larger 8.5 inch tires that are sometimes air-inflated. Air-inflated tires can provide a smoother ride and reduce vibrations but they may require more maintenance.

Overall, there are numerous deals on hoverboards and electric scooters for Cyber Monday. Pricing and availability will vary during Cyber Monday. It’s not guaranteed that all of these offers will continue to be available. Hoverboards and scooters are great gifts for the holiday season.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005204/en/