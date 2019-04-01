How AI Might Be Used to Battle Wildfires -- Journal Report

By Jim Carlton

Firefighters are recruiting a powerful new ally in the fight against wildfires: an army of miniature robots.

Computer programs powered by artificial intelligence are being deployed on the ground and in space to do everything from mapping wildfire risks more accurately to sounding the alarm when a fire breaks out -- hours earlier than it would have otherwise. The technology, still in its nascent phase, could greatly reduce the threat of wildfires that have grown larger and more destructive in recent years in the drought-plagued West, fire experts say.

"Nothing is going to completely replace the human brain to make decisions, but AI can help us make better decisions across a much larger area," says Edward Smith, forest ecology and fire manager at the Nature Conservancy, which is based in Arlington, Va.

For example, the Nature Conservancy is working with county, state, federal and nonprofit partners to thin and use controlled burning on vast areas of California's Sierra Nevada that are susceptible to catastrophic wildfires. Mr. Smith says this summer, on a 28,000-acre plot near Lake Tahoe, the group plans to test an AI program designed to quickly assess whether a thinning regimen that will begin on roughly 100-acre parcels will leave enough open space to help prevent massive fires.

The AI program will use daily, high-resolution satellite imagery of pre- and post-thinning work in near real time to make the forest assessments, he says. Timber crews otherwise would have to rely on expensive airplane overflights or less-accurate assessments from the ground -- and perhaps get the thinning wrong, he says.

"There are millions of acres that need attention and we need all the help we can get," Mr. Smith says. "AI can help us look across a much larger landscape."

Two main factors have helped usher in the AI firefighting tool: the proliferation of small satellites that can take more photos of forests, as well as supercomputers to process the data.

One key move was Microsoft Corp.'s launch in 2017 of a program called "AI for Earth," which gives the general public access to AI tools that can be used to parse information from satellites and other data resources, powered by its cloud services. Microsoft issues grants to people and groups to help defray the cost of accessing the cloud for work on environmental issues, such as wildfire prevention.

"We're flying blind now," says Lucas Joppa, chief environmental officer for the Redmond, Wash., computer giant. "We have no idea what the state of our national forests are in the U.S., yet I can point you to a coffee shop in a millisecond."

One grant recipient, SilviaTerra LLC, began using the Microsoft network about a year ago to build a map of the nation's forests based on data from satellite sources, including the Landsat program run by the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The San Francisco firm expects to complete the mapping of more than 400 million acres of forest by Earth Day, April 22.

With that, the company expects to be able to provide the U.S. Forest Service, conservation groups, timber companies and private landowners with information that could be used to help guide thinning work, such as the size and species of trees in specific locations.

Zack Parisa, SilviaTerra's co-founder, says the company is doing with a workforce of 10 what it would take thousands to do without advanced technology. "One person can measure maybe 20 acres in a day," says Mr. Parisa. "With AI, you can do a whole forest."

Tim Quinn, the U.S. Geological Survey's associate chief information officer, says he hopes AI can help land managers better prepare for wildfires in the same way that the technology is being used to help provide more-accurate forecasts for hurricane damage along parts of the East Coast. "AI will certainly aid in modeling and alerting that will allow decision makers to look at how they want to react to that information, as it pertains to fires," Mr. Quinn says.

Another San Francisco company, Salo Sciences Inc., is developing an AI software product to map areas of highest wildfire risk based in part on analysis of where trees are dead and dying. The startup is focusing first on California, where an estimated 150 million trees have died following a five-year drought earlier this decade -- with plans to map other areas of the West, says Dave Marvin, co-founder and chief executive officer.

"Currently, some of the data that goes into state wildfire risk maps is 15 years old," says Dr. Marvin, who formed the company with Christopher Anderson, a graduate student from Stanford University. "We saw we needed to bring together a new framework of how you take satellite imagery and data and more rapidly inform conservation efforts."

Among other things, Salo is looking at variables such as the height and density of trees in the forest to help determine wildfire risk, says Dr. Marvin. "If you have a very short, dense forest, that is a higher fire danger. A mix of short and tall trees is more healthy."

Still other AI technologies are focused on spotting fires more quickly, so they can be attacked before growing too large. At NASA, computer engineer James MacKinnon says he is completing a research project that entails putting intelligent software on the agency's milk-carton-size satellites called CubeSats and having them take color-coded photographs over forests throughout the day to show when a fire breaks out. Mr. MacKinnon says there are satellites that take photos of wildfires already, but they do so only once a day, and the data has to be processed through computers.

"Even in the best-case scenario, it could take several hours to alert to a fire," Mr. MacKinnon says. "We need to get the latencies [alert time] down to the order of an hour or less, and this technology is one part of enabling that."

Mr. Carlton is a senior special writer for The Wall Street Journal in San Francisco. He can be reached at jim.carlton@wsj.com.