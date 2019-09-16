Log in
How All about Cats Veterinary Hospital Tackles 3 Troublesome Cat Behaviors

09/16/2019 | 10:01am EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cats are a part of the family. Pets are more than just animals living with people. That's why unusual behaviors are so strange and worrisome. Some common problems include aggression, eliminating outside the litter box, and scratching.

The first common problem that comes up with cats is feline aggression. This is particularly troublesome when a pet was normally calm or relaxed. This isn't just a random day of aggression, either. This is hostile or violent behavior that continues and is used to dominate the household.

The cause of aggression in house cats can be complex. Triggers and targets may seem unpredictable. Sadly, studies have shown that around 27 percent of cats that end up in shelters are sent away because of behavioral issues. There are several kinds of aggression including pain-induced, redirected, petting-induced, and fear-induced. Identifying what kind of aggression is taking place is the first step to helping a pet. 

Another natural but troublesome behavior is scratching and destruction. Cats that destroy household items likely aren't out to get revenge but, instead, are acting out their instincts. Scratching is typically marking behavior and it's difficult to stop. Getting a scratching post or other items that a cat prefers to scratch can help save furniture and prevent further damage to a home.

Finally, there is a common complaint of cats not using their litter boxes. House soiling is a problem among some cats. Cats can have trouble with litter boxes for many reasons, though, not just because they aren't trying or don't know how to use a litter box.

One common cause of eliminating outside a litter box is an underlying medical problem. Problems with normal urination or elimination will cause a cat to eliminate if and when they can. This includes illnesses such as urinary tract infections, kidney problems, and diabetes mellitus. Age-related diseases that hinder mobility may also make it hard for a cat to eliminate inside a litter box.

Some other cats have an aversion to litter boxes. In those cases, choosing a different litter box or encouraging safe time outdoors could help. 

Then, there is the possibility that the cat just likes to go to the bathroom elsewhere. Moving the litter box there may help, but a veterinarian can offer more suggestions after doing a checkup on the pet in question.

"If your cat exhibits any unusual behaviors, it's best to bring them in for a checkup," explained Dr. Terri Koppe, the founder of All About Cats Veterinary Hospital.

All About Cats Veterinary Hospital is a veterinarian hospital that specializes in cats. This cat clinic takes into consideration that the smell of other animals can be threatening to cats, so having a cats-only environment is the key to keeping incoming pets more relaxed during treatment. Call All About Cats Veterinary Hospital at (702) 257-3222 or visit at 4370 S. Durango Dr. Las Vegas, NV, 89147.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
