Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Banking Companies Can Increase Market Share by Leveraging Market Intelligence Solution | Infiniti's Latest Success Story Offers Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a banking company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain a leading edge in the US banking industry and enhance the customer experience. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client enhance their market share by 31%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005574/en/

Investor-friendly policies and rising digital transformations are making the US an ideal market for banking companies. However, evolving business models, mounting regulations, and security threats still pose certain challenges for companies in the US banking industry. Owing to such challenges, banking companies are in the need to revamp their traditional banking models and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

Our custom market intelligence solution can help you identify the right opportunities in your niche market and drive profitability. Request a free proposal today.

The business challenge: The client is a banking company in Germany. They wanted to set up a new office in the United States. However, they lacked adequate insights into the US banking industry and competitive landscape. Therefore, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

By leveraging market intelligence solution, they also wanted to identify strategies for customer acquisition, understand security threats, and optimize the mobile experience.

It is highly challenging for businesses to deal with a new environment without sufficient market research. Our experts can help you gather complete insights into the new or existing market. Contact us.

The solution offered: By conducting a market research study, our experts helped the client to keep track of market developments, industry innovations, and evolving regulations in the US banking industry. Also, our experts conducted a risk assessment study, where they helped the client to understand all the operational and financial risks impacting companies in the US banking industry.

With the insights obtained from our market intelligence engagement, the client was able to efficiently invest the company’s capital into lucrative market opportunities. Also, they were able to devise a sound market entry strategy and gain a leading edge in the US banking industry. Additionally, the company was able to enhance market share by 31%.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Adopt a customer-centric banking model
  • Undertake strategic safety plans to protect customers’ financial data
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Gathering comprehensive insights into market developments, opportunities, and challenges in the US banking industry
  • Undertaking risk management approaches
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aDiscover More of the World With VistaJet's Once-in-a Lifetime Global Travel Exclusives
GL
10:58aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. – SAEX
GL
10:57aPROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Shareholders Approve Name Change to Liminal BioSciences Inc.
AQ
10:56aCOMPUTER SERVICES : The Complete Core Banking Checklist
PU
10:54aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Dividend Declaration
PR
10:54aDNO ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
GL
10:54aSHP Honors 111 Amedisys Care Centers with SHPBest Awards
GL
10:54aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:53aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of October 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. – ABMD
GL
10:53aLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group