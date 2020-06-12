How Big Data Analytics Is Changing the Face of Fashion Retail | Quantzig's Experts Share Valuable Insights in Their Recent Article

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the top reasons for the fashion industry to embrace big data analytics in its recent article.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005108/en/

What’s in it for you?

Understand how big data analytics is impacting the global fashion retail industry

Gain insights into the applications of big data analytics in fashion industry

Learn how businesses can identify new markets using big data analytics

Fashion retail brands are now realizing the benefits and role of personalized marketing in targeting the right audience. Talk to our analytics experts to learn more.

Fashion and big data may sound odd but now most fashion labels are leveraging big data for various purposes. In the fashion industry, data analysis has already started to play a major role in forecasting customer behavior and buying patterns. Apart from his great advantage of leveraging big data analytics in fashion industry, it offers brands a competitive edge. Big data analytics is helping fashion brands with their marketing activities and is also helping them in finding the best products to bring to the market. To succeed in the fashion industry, brands need to predict fashion and industry trends and stay in touch with the ever-changing consumer preferences.

Wonder how to leverage big data analytics to form a better predictive model for industry trends and customer demand? Request a FREE proposal today.

According to Quantzig’s big data analytics experts,” The fashion industry is based on a delicate balance of different factors and problems such as changing trends, customers’ budget, and the absence of unified sizes – and big data analytics has already begun to solve such problems.”

Use Cases of Big Data Analytics in Fashion Industry

1: Analyzing trends

Leveraging big data analytics in fashion industry can help companies to easily understand the market trends by using data-driven sentiment analysis solutions on social media and other platforms.

2: Identify target market

Fashion trends all over the world are different, a product trending in the US might be an obsolete trend for the European market. Big data analytics helps you to market your products correctly. It also helps you by providing insights into analyzing preferences of customers across the globe.

3: Improve cross selling

Cross-selling and up-selling are widely used retail techniques. Leveraging big data analytics techniques can help analyze product potential based on customer buying patterns. .

Book a FREE solution demo to gain comprehensive insights into our personalized big data analytics solutions portfolio for the fashion retail industry.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005108/en/