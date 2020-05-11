How Big Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | Quantzig

As a part of its new healthcare provider analytics article series, Quantzig, a premier analytics services provider, today announced the completion of its recent article – ‘How Big Data Analytics is Contributing to the Changing Dynamics of Pharmaceutical Industry'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005815/en/

Healthcare provider analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The benefits of big data analytics in clinical trial How big data analytics in clinical trial is reshaping the global pharma industry

Our pharmaceutical industry experts help companies to manage their supply chains through specialized algorithms, tools and analytics models. Get in touch with them right away.

The use of big data is no longer limited to transforming customer-facing functions such as sales and marketing alone. In the pharmaceutical industry, big data analytics is helping companies to deal with declining success rates and stagnant pipelines. Big data analytics is creating immense opportunities for companies in the pharmaceutical industry to deal with complex business environments amidst the explosion of data sets. The effective utilization of these datasets can help pharmaceutical companies in drug development. Also, big data analytics has enabled companies to improve clinical trials, manage risks efficiently, and improve patient safety.

At Quantzig, we analyze the current business scenario using real-time dashboards to help global enterprises operate more efficiently. Our ability to help performance-driven organizations realize their strategic and operational goals within a short span using data-driven insights has helped us gain a leading edge in the analytics industry. To help businesses ensure business continuity amid the crisis, we’ve curated a portfolio of advanced healthcare provider analytics solutions that not just focus on improving profitability but help enhance stakeholder value, boost customer satisfaction, and help achieve financial objectives.

Want comprehensive solution insights from an expert who decodes data? You’re just a click away! Request a FREE demo to discover how our seasoned analytics experts can help you.

“The patients undergoing clinical trials must meet some prerequisites. Big data analytics solutions help companies merge the databases from multiple sources, to filter out patients who do not meet the basic requirements,” says a big data analytics expert at Quantzig.

Benefits of Big Data Analytics in Clinical Trial

1: Enhances efficiency of clinical trials

2: Improves sales and marketing

3: Helps in early detection of diseases

One way in which big data analytics is making improvements in the pharmaceutical industry is by predicting the best treatments for individual patients. It can help in looking through data faster than humans and find the interventions likely to cause the most significant advantages for ill patients and their caregivers. Using big data analytics insights, pharmaceutical companies can reach out to physicians and advise on how a certain medication could fit within a person’s treatment plan. Our analytics solutions help pharmaceutical companies in medical cost management and drug development. Request a free proposal now to gain better insights into our portfolio of analytics solutions.

Quantzig’s Healthcare Analytics Capabilities Include:

Clinical trial reporting and analytics Pharmacovigilance analytics Drug pricing and promotion analytics Patient analytics

To know more about our healthcare provider analytics solutions, visit: https://bit.ly/3dH3cuR

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005815/en/