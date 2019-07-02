How Businesses Can Improve Customer Service With the Help of Customer Relationship Management | Quantzig's Latest Article Has the Answer

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on customer relationship management. Customer relationship management (CRM) systems help companies to streamline their business processes, maintain better relationships with customers, and boost profitability. An organization can maintain a better relationship with its service users, suppliers, colleagues and customers with the help of customer relationship management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005464/en/

Benefits of customer relationship management (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Customer relationship management helps companies facilitate interactions that eventually convert leads into paying customers,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

CRM systems provides the ability to generate automatic reports to maximize time. Companies can customize their dashboards to quickly locate customer information, sales goals, and performance reports to benefit from untapped opportunities. CRM system also facilitates ease of communication between the customer and the organization. This, in turn, will streamline the process and will ensure that needs are met and actions get resolved in a timely manner.

Inaccurate data sets might be the reason you cannot succeed. Our analytics solutions can help you improve visibility into your customer data. Get in touch with our experts.

Benefits of customer relationship management

Enhances customer service

Customer relationship management processes empower businesses to analyze the specific needs of their customers. Also, companies can occasionally adjust the level of service offered to improve their customer service. This, in turn, can help in improving customer service and decreasing customer agitation.

Request a FREE proposal to learn how our portfolio of customer analytics solutions can help you deal with the challenges in cross and up-selling.

Encourages discovery of new customers

CRM systems can help in identifying potential customers and keeping track of the existing clientele profiles. A robust customer relationship management process can help companies in adding new prospects to improve the business growth. Additionally, it can help in retaining the existing customers by allowing them to identify, track and sell more to the customers who are most likely to become their long-term sources of revenue.

Quantzig offers customized analytics solutions to help companies improve their customer service levels. Request a free demo now.

Want to know more? Read the complete article here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005464/en/