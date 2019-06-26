How Can Agile Procurement Define Success for Companies? | SpendEdge Lists the Top Benefits of Implementing an Agile Procurement Strategy

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on the benefits of implementing an agile procurement strategy.

Companies of today need to adapt to changes to sustain themselves in the competitive landscape. With the help of agile procurement, companies can easily drive adaptability and transform their traditional approach according to the needs of the market. They can also determine the needs of projects based on prototypes provided throughout the process and identify cost opportunities while ensuring the long-term performance of organizations.

At SpendEdge, we understand that devising an agile procurement strategy is crucial for companies to ensure their sustainability in the market. Therefore, we have compiled a list of benefits that companies should aim to achieve while implementing an agile procurement strategy.

Benefits of Implementing an Agile Procurement Strategy:

Respond to changes

Agile procurement increases the flexibility of the procurement process and helps companies to accommodate new needs in the mid of new projects. It does not involve extensive documentation, fixed deliverables, and comprehensive project plans. Based on the working functionality, agile procurement enables companies to deliver better outcomes.

Addresses business challenges

Implementing an agile procurement strategy allows companies to switch vendors after the initiation of projects. Unlike traditional procurement, it helps companies to change vendors according to the needs of the projects in a cost-effective manner at the end of sprints.

Improves negotiations

Negotiations play a crucial role in defining the success of companies. However, negotiations can be a challenging task and can impact the relationship between suppliers and companies. By formulating an agile procurement strategy, companies can strengthen their relationship with vendors and negotiate better deals.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

