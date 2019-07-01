How Can Analytics Help You Streamline Your Supply Chain? | Quantzig's Free Resource Has the Answer

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized supply chain analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the benefits of incorporating analytics in the supply chain. Organizations that leverage analytics and implement a set of advanced strategies always possess an edge over the competitors. Analytics offers actionable insights that help organizations to allocate resources to supply chain areas that have the greatest impact. By analyzing real-time supply chain metrics businesses can proactively monitor and gauge the key drivers of business performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005679/en/

Transformational Impacts of Supply Chain Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire)

Appropriate utilization of analytics within an organization can help it create a powerful competitive advantage by increasing efficiency in the supply chain. For instance, logistics and manufacturing can be slowed or crippled due to delayed shipments, poor inventory planning, and increased costs. Real-time data offers companies visibility into current costs, performance, and trends. Having access to real-time data can help to reduce these issues and offer insight for future planning. Also, incorporating analytics in supply chain can help companies to set transportation benchmarks, optimize routes, plan loads, and reduce freight costs.

Our supply chain analytics solutions can help you improve visibility and operational efficiency by putting your real-time data to work. Get in touch with our experts right away.

Transformational Impacts of Supply Chain Analytics

Visualization dashboards

Supply chain analytics dashboards help visualize and draw insights from real-time data sets. As a result, it improves interactive user experience, facilitates rapid identification of bottlenecks and risks within the overall supply chain network.

Quantzig’ supply chain analytics solutions help companies to analyze dynamic demand patterns and improve forecasting capabilities. Request a free demo to know more.

Machine learning

Technological advancements in the field of cognitive computing, robotics, and IoT are impacting all the functions of the supply chain. Also, it is helping in automating decisions and driving a host of new operational improvements right from asset utilization to customer service and enterprise agility.

Security

Today the business ecosystem has become more open and connected resulting in a dynamic environment with new risks. This is where supply chain analytics helps businesses to maintain the overall security by increasing visibility and providing deeper insights into the entire supply chain network.

Quantzig offers a comprehensive portfolio of customizable supply chain analytics solutions to help organizations improve supply chain planning and reduce excess spend. Request a free proposal to know more.

To read more, download this free resource here.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005679/en/