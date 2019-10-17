How Can Big Data Benefit Healthcare Organizations? | Quantzig's Analytics Experts Offer In-depth Insights

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of its new article on the benefits of big data in healthcare.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005510/en/

With a plethora of data available to players in the healthcare industry including financial, clinical, R&D, administration, and operational data, big data in healthcare can generate meaningful insights to improve the overall efficiency in this industry. The significant growth in the healthcare data analytics sector also points towards the rapid adoption of big data in healthcare.

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn how big data analytics can help you break data silos and unearth valuable insights to act upon.

Benefits of Big Data in Healthcare

Improves patient care

Big data analytics helps in collecting data from disparate sources that include demographic and medical data such as lab tests, clinical data, diagnoses, medical conditions, and allergy information. Such insights help healthcare practitioners to provide quality care through the personalization of healthcare services.

Talk to our analytics experts to know how we can help you integrate and analyze data from disparate sources, offering a unified view of your organizational data sets.

Enhances operational efficiency

Healthcare companies are using big data analytics as part of their business intelligence strategy. Big data in healthcare helps in examining historical patient admission rates and analyzing staff efficiency. This can help healthcare facilities to optimally allocate healthcare personnel to a particular shift without having to overstaff or understaff.

Analytics dashboards help healthcare companies to enhance visualization, data discovery, and analytics capabilities. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to know more.

Helps in detecting fraud

Big data in healthcare helps companies to tackle two serious challenges, medical abuse, and insurance fraud. By analyzing a larger dataset of claims history, fraud patterns can be easily identified and even predicted before they occur. Additionally, analyzing diagnoses, test results, medical histories, follow-ups, and other detail can effectively alert authorities of drug abuse cases.

Want more tips on how we can help you improve and maintain data quality in your healthcare organization? Get in touch with our experts to learn more.

Recent Articles:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005510/en/