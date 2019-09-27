Log in
How Can Companies Boost Profitability by Leveraging Market Segmentation Analytics Solutions? | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers In-depth Insights

09/27/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest market segmentation engagement for a beverage manufacturer. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to drive customer loyalty and improve profitability.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190927005352/en/

Request a free brochure of our market segmentation analytics solutions to learn more about how it can help you identify the right opportunities in your niche market.

Most companies find it difficult to comprehend customer buying preferences and drive customer loyalty. To truly understand customer interests and behavior, businesses need to devise smart approaches that can help them satisfy the needs of different market segments. Market segmentation analytics turns out to be the key to building that understanding and gaining detailed insights into various market segments. Also, with the proliferating marketing platforms in today’s business landscape, market segmentation analytics has become a prerequisite for companies looking to reduce attrition, improve customer engagement, streamline mass customization and grow niches marketing capabilities.

The Business Challenge

The client, a beverage manufacturer, wanted to understand the perception of customers towards their brands before the launch of a new drink. They were finding it difficult to better understand business performance and improve resource allocation to achieve business goals. Also, the beverage manufacturer was looking to identify areas of improvement and drive performance consistently across businesses, products, channels, and customer groups. The client faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

  • Lack of analytical capabilities to analyze different market segments.
  • Inability to predict market response towards their products
  • Lack of robust marketing segmentation strategies to effectively engage customers

Market segmentation analytics solutions empower businesses to build customized strategies to address customer related issues and design strategies in the most effective way,” says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Talk to our analytics experts who can help you in devising robust market segmentation strategies.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The beverage manufacturer collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering market segmentation analytics solutions to help them understand different market segments, predict their behavior and effectively engage them well in advance for improving sales. Quantzig’s market segmentation analytics engagement empowered the client to:

  • Improve profitability by 39%
  • Analyze KPIs and key drivers of customer satisfaction
  • Devise suitable market segmentation strategies to counter the decline in sales

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our market segmentation analytics platform to gain end-to-end visibility into your customer’s journey.

Quantzig's market segmentation analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

  • Identifying unique customer personas, their needs and expectations
  • Devising targeted marketing strategies based on specific customer traits

Market segmentation analytics solutions can help you achieve far more accurate insights regarding customer preferences and develop forward-looking perspectives. Learn more about how market segmentation can help your manufacturing business.

Recent Success Stories:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
