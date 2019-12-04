Log in
How Can IoT Technology Improve Efficiency of Pharma Manufacturing Companies? SpendEdge's Latest Blog Explains

12/04/2019 | 12:52pm EST

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on improving efficiency in pharma manufacturing through IoT technologies.

The merits of Internet of Things (IoT) has drawn the attention of companies in the manufacturing sector and urged them to unlock limitless potential. The pharmaceutical industry is no exception. They have understood the role of IoT drug discovery and manufacturing. Not only this, IoT coupled with big data and advanced analytics can analyze a huge amount of data required to improve the manufacturing efficiency.

Wondering how IoT can impact the operational efficiency of companies in the pharma manufacturing category and help them drive operational excellence? Request free platform access now!

SpendEdge offers customized supply market intelligence solutions to help companies across various industries make informed business decisions, stay informed, mitigate different types of procurement risks and gain a complete picture of the supply market. Our solutions help companies to transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

IoT in Pharma Manufacturing

Connected equipment

Equipment in the pharma industry are usually self-contained and are made as specified groups or amounts, within a time frame. This requires men and material to move constantly on the shop floor. The real-time status of equipment is unavailable to make informed decisions or improve effectiveness. IoT can provide the required visibility and maintain specific storage conditions for equipment.

Want to know how IoT can improve the efficiency of pharma manufacturing companies by providing extended visibility into shop-floor activities? Reach out to our experts for specific insights.

Real-time visibility into warehouse operations

Overstocking and understocking can both lead to product wastages and higher inventory holding costs for pharma companies. This can increase costs for companies. Smart warehouses can address this situation by providing real-time visibility into operations and optimally utilizing operators and transport equipment. IoT technology can report inconsistencies and better optimize warehouse floor space.

Gaining real-time visibility is crucial for pharma manufacturing companies to reduce warehousing costs. Register for free and gain instant access to 1000+ procurement reports based on different markets.

Controlling cold chain conditions

Biologics are highly sensitive to storage conditions. They are high-value items that have strict temperature requirements and need careful handling. IoT can enable companies to remotely monitor the condition of drugs and ensure ambient temperature for them.

To obtain more information on the role of IoT in the pharma manufacturing and pharma supply chain, read the complete article here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We’re happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
