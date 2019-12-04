How Can IoT Technology Improve Efficiency of Pharma Manufacturing Companies? SpendEdge's Latest Blog Explains

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on improving efficiency in pharma manufacturing through IoT technologies.

The merits of Internet of Things (IoT) has drawn the attention of companies in the manufacturing sector and urged them to unlock limitless potential. The pharmaceutical industry is no exception. They have understood the role of IoT drug discovery and manufacturing. Not only this, IoT coupled with big data and advanced analytics can analyze a huge amount of data required to improve the manufacturing efficiency.

IoT in Pharma Manufacturing

Connected equipment

Equipment in the pharma industry are usually self-contained and are made as specified groups or amounts, within a time frame. This requires men and material to move constantly on the shop floor. The real-time status of equipment is unavailable to make informed decisions or improve effectiveness. IoT can provide the required visibility and maintain specific storage conditions for equipment.

Real-time visibility into warehouse operations

Overstocking and understocking can both lead to product wastages and higher inventory holding costs for pharma companies. This can increase costs for companies. Smart warehouses can address this situation by providing real-time visibility into operations and optimally utilizing operators and transport equipment. IoT technology can report inconsistencies and better optimize warehouse floor space.

Controlling cold chain conditions

Biologics are highly sensitive to storage conditions. They are high-value items that have strict temperature requirements and need careful handling. IoT can enable companies to remotely monitor the condition of drugs and ensure ambient temperature for them.

