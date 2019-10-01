Log in
How Can Organizations Improve the Healthcare Procurement Process in the US? Read SpendEdge's Latest Blog for Detailed Insights

10/01/2019 | 10:07am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on four effective ways to get more out of your healthcare procurement process.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005814/en/

Despite technological advancements, the US healthcare procurement process has not improved much. Organizations are facing several challenges on the backend. Inventory management takes hours and supplies aren't always on stock. This results in delayed procedures and higher procurement costs. To overcome such problems, it is imperative for organizations to manage complex supply chains and improve the healthcare procurement process flow.

Wondering how can you improve the US healthcare procurement process? Request a free proposal to access our customized solution portfolio for free.

At SpendEdge, we understand that improving healthcare procurement process is an arduous task. Therefore, we have highlighted the key strategies to help organizations improve their procurement process.

Strategies to Improve the US Healthcare Procurement Process

Devise an effective pricing strategy

Developing an effective pricing strategy is vital for organizations to improve the US healthcare procurement process. They can utilize accounting systems to analyze the actual and incremental costs of each service and gain information on supplies. Additionally, they can also benchmark prices against their competitors by reviewing publicly available databases.

Want to know how you can develop an effective pricing strategy and benchmark prices against competitors? Request a free proposal for detailed insights.

Improve contract management

Most organizations in the US healthcare sector rely on third-party or purchasing organizations for contract management. They do not pay much attention to their contracts. However, companies must monitor their purchasing contracts and address market forces to avoid being overcharged for products.

Monitoring purchasing contracts and understanding “strict confidentiality clauses” is imperative for companies to manage contracts. Request a demo from our experts to access our industry-specific insights for FREE.

Improve the accuracy of orders

Errors in the ordering process impact the efficiency of organizations. This results in revenue losses and negatively impact health outcomes. Organizations that improve the accuracy of orders can improve the healthcare procurement process and enhance the efficiency of their processes.

To know in detail about the strategies to improve the healthcare procurement process, Request for more information from our experts now!

Related Articles:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We’re happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.


© Business Wire 2019
