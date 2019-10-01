How Can Pharmaceutical Companies Increase Market Share by Leveraging Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions? | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest real world evidence engagement for a pharmaceutical industry client. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to improve the market share and analyze future growth opportunities.

For pharmaceutical companies, it has become very essential to shift from a sales and marketing-focused model to an access-driven commercial model. There are several factors like consumer attitudes, drug availability, affordability, policies of governments, which might not entirely be in the favor of pharma companies and are obstructing the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. These challenges are acting as hurdles behind the growth of companies in this sector. To tackle such challenges, it is high time that pharmaceutical companies adopt a data-driven approach that could help them improve drug efficacy and arrive at the best treatment option for patient profiles.

The Business Challenge

The client, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor based out of US, wanted to track the market share and analyze future growth opportunities based on the performance of two oral oncolytic drugs they had launched a year back using both internal and real-world sources of data. Also, the client needed a high degree of specificity to help physicians determine the right therapy and drug combination for different patient segments. The client faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Inability to track and monitor market share

Lack of end-to-end visibility into patient journey

Inability to update static reports frequently based on changing stakeholder requirements

“Real-world evidence analytics enables companies in the pharmaceutical industry to evaluate their ROI and develop new strategies to market products in niche markets,” says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in offering real world evidence analytics solution to help them track the market share and sales trends of the drugs in real-time and ensure reporting at multiple levels (region, physician etc.) for all metrics. Quantzig’s real world evidence analytics engagement empowered the pharmaceutical industry client to:

Develop new therapies

Design multiple Hidden Markov Models to arrive at the best treatment option

to arrive at the best treatment option Increase market share by 3X

Quantzig's market segmentation analytics engagement offered predictive insights on:

Optimizing patient care systems and drug delivery methods

Building a better and more complete understanding of the diseases and their patterns

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

