How Can Price Optimization Models Help in Boosting Revenue | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers Exhaustive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest price optimization engagement for a logistics and transportation services provider. This success story analyzes the factors that enabled the client to deploy price optimization models that helped them enhance their ability to forecast price fluctuations and devise robust pricing strategies.

Like any other industrial segment, the logistics and transportation industry is currently witnessing a plethora of changes that have bought in new opportunities. However, the introduction of new technology, business models, and pricing strategies have further complicated the market landscape, making it difficult to sustain a competitive advantage. Leveraging price optimization models can help companies to generate price benchmarks and achieve certain business objectives.

The Business Challenge

For transportation and logistics service providers, identifying pricing sweet spots and employing better pricing strategies are difficult tasks. The client, a leading transportation and logistics company, faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Inability to deploy price optimization models to generate price benchmarks

Lack of analytics capabilities to forecast price fluctuations

Inability to devise robust price strategies

“Pricing analytics solutions offer a new way to track and analyze the pricing strategies adopted by businesses to arrive at conclusions that help determine the best suitable pricing approach,” says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

The logistics and transportation services provider collaborated with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in price optimization to address the mounting inaccuracies in their spot market pricing methods and estimations. Our pricing analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to help the client deploy price optimization models and enhance their ability to forecast price fluctuations and devise robust pricing strategies.

Quantzig’s price optimization engagement empowered the client to:

Redesign their pricing strategy

Enhance the accuracy of their price fluctuations prediction by 35%

Visualize data in real time, reducing the error rates and prediction variances.

Quantzig's price optimization engagement offered predictive insights on:

Bringing down price variances of shipments

Reducing error rates and improving overall revenue

