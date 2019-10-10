How Can Social Media Analytics Help Telecom Companies Streamline Social Campaigns and Enhance Customer Support Initiatives? | Quantzig's Latest Success Story Offers In-depth Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest social media analytics engagement for a leading telecom company based out of Europe. This success story explains how Quantzig’s social media analytics solutions helped the client to streamline social media campaigns and successfully launch of a new customer support initiative.

Social media holds a prominent place in the corporate agenda of every business today. This can be attributed to the ongoing popularity of social channels and their ability to attract new customer groups. Leveraging social media analytics in the telecom space is crucial as it can help companies to track, monitor, analyze online conversations. At Quantzig, we understand that challenges faced by telecom companies, unlike traditional systems, our social media analytics solutions are designed to help you extract maximum insights from unsolicited conversations without the added bias of direct contact.

The Business Challenge

The European telecom services provider had a huge customer base spread across geographies. In an attempt to address their customer concerns in real-time they approached Quantzig. They wanted to take customer service to the next level by empowering their customer engagement team to access valuable insights through social media analytics.

The client’s challenges spanned three core areas including:

Need to overhaul the customer experience

Customer service improvement

Customer engagement

“Our social media analytics solutions leverage NLP, statistics, and machine learning methods to extract, identify, and categorize the sentiments of customers,” says a social media analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered & Value Delivered

In collaboration with Quantzig, the client adopted a two-pronged, data-driven social media analytics approach, which leveraged advanced analytics techniques such as- sentiment analysis, topic modeling, and text mining. As a result of this study, the client not only developed a detailed understanding of the key topics being discussed on social platforms but was well-positioned to leverage these insights for decision-making and for successfully launching their new customer support initiative.

Quantzig’s social media analytics solutions empowered the client to:

Improve social engagement rates by 3x

Increase customer satisfaction by 35%

Quantzig's social media analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing the needs and preferences of customers

Building a personal connection with the customers through social media

