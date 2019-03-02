Log in
How Canada Goosed the Currency Market

03/02/2019 | 10:15am EST

By Spencer Jakab

Oh, Canada!

Economic data from Ottawa is usually eclipsed by its giant southern neighbor, but at least it is on schedule. The U.S. government shutdown delayed fourth-quarter gross domestic product data by a month. It finally was released on Thursday morning and was nothing to write home about, coming in slightly above expectations.

Canada's far more interesting figure released on Friday morning -- the country had the worst annualized growth in 2 1/2 years and the weakest consumption in four years -- contained an additional surprise. Instead of the expected 8:30 a.m. Eastern time release, Statistics Canada appears to have revealed the figure 24 minutes early to those sharp enough to check its webfeed, sowing confusion and sending the Canadian dollar falling, according to Forexlive.

That other dollar barely budged on Thursday. Not only did Canada manage to create a rare bit of excitement, unlike the U.S., but it did it in English and French simultaneously.

Write to Spencer Jakab at spencer.jakab@wsj.com

