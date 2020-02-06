How Changes in Economic Conditions Might Affect the Federal Budget: 2020 to 2030

Some of the uncertainty in budget projections stems from the fact that the federal budget is highly sensitive to economic conditions, which are difficult to predict. If conditions differed from those in CBO's economic forecast, budgetary outcomes could diverge from those in the agency's baseline budget projections.

To show how variations in economic conditions might affect the budget, CBO analyzed how the budget might change if values of the following key economic variables differed from those in the agency's forecast:

The growth of productivity and, consequently, the growth of real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product (GDP);

Labor force growth, which would also affect real GDP growth;

Interest rates; and

Inflation.

To illustrate the budgetary effects of economic changes, CBO created and analyzed four scenarios to develop 'rules of thumb' for those variables. The scenarios reflect the following changes from the agency's current economic forecast: slower productivity growth, slower labor force growth, higher interest rates, and higher inflation. Each of those changes would increase deficits above the amounts in CBO's baseline budget projections; however, the values of any of the variables could be higher or lower than they are in CBO's forecast. Because the rules of thumb are roughly symmetrical, if productivity or the labor force instead increased more quickly than projected, or if interest rates or inflation were lower than projected, deficits would be smaller than they are in the agency's baseline budget projections.

Specifically, CBO's analysis yielded the following results: