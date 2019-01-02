How China's Deteriorating Growth Could Ripple Through Markets in 2019

By Mike Bird

New year, same old weakening Chinese economic data.

What's Happening

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.7 in December, according to data released Wednesday. That is the first time the sector has been in contraction territory--below 50--since May 2017.

The government's official purchasing manager's index for manufacturing, released Monday, was even worse, falling in December to its weakest level since February 2016. Official figures suggest the sector is shrinking for the first time in 2 1/2 years.

The portion of the index covering new export orders showed a particularly sharp decline, dropping further into negative territory. At 46.6, the index has only twice been lower since the global financial crisis--in November 2011 and November 2015.

The continued weakness is raising expectations that Beijing will soon enact some form of stimulus, which some analysts hope would jolt markets out of their 2018 funk. The country's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by nearly 25% last year.

However, such hopes failed to stoke markets on 2019's first day of trading, with Shanghai down 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng off more than 2%.

The Chinese economy has been buffeted by both domestic and external factors. Beijing's attempts to rein in the country's ballooning debt pile and tariffs applied by the U.S. government have taken a bite out of the country's famous growth rates.

"The worst is yet to come. Looking ahead, we see more headwinds to growth from weakening domestic demand, the ongoing credit downcycle, a cooling property sector and lingering China-U.S. trade tensions," said Nomura analysts after the PMI results were released.

What It Means

Many analysts are predicting some form of stimulus for the Chinese economy, but precisely what form that takes--and the impact it might have on markets--is up for debate.

Goldman Sachs China economists expect more cuts to the reserve-requirement ratio, a main policy tool of the People's Bank of China, during the first half of the year.

Any rate cuts would likely be good news for the Chinese government bond market, which was a hit with international investors in 2018. It was one of the few asset classes world-wide to provide positive returns last year.

"Current Chinese policy moves to provide fiscal and monetary support to protect economic growth and negate the negative impact of trade tensions suggest the outlook may be marginally brighter for credit," said Jason Pang, portfolio manager at JP Morgan Asset Management.

Other analysts expect a fiscal boost as well, which would likely come in the form of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, according to Freya Beamish, chief Asia economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. But unlike in previous years, Beijing can no longer afford to juice the country's older industrial giants too much, as they are the main contributors to the country's air pollution problems.

Fiscal stimulus would also likely come through China's local governments, which have helped fuel the country's debt binge since 2008. The sustainability of that increase has been a major concern for analysts and investors.

Write to Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com