Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Construction Project is Helping to Protect Health, Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 02:29pm EDT

Philadelphia, PA, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population has grown exponentially in larger cities, specifically Washington, D.C., overpopulation is stretching basic-needs infrastructure to its limits. The DC sewer system is no exception. In 2012, the District’s sewer system couldn’t contain storm runoff, flooding the Anacostia River with un-recycled sewage and waste that carried bacteria and potential diseases into the area’s waterways. DC Water acted and enacted the Clean Rivers Project in the Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT), intended to expand the sewers and mitigate this troubling trend. The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and their skilled members from Local 197 have been at the forefront of this project, lending a hand to the city of D.C., and the families who live there.

“The NEBT will mitigate flooding and sewer backups that have historically impacted the Northeastern part of D.C. since the late 1800s and aid in the control of combined sewerage overflows to the Anacostia River,” DC Water’s Clean Rivers Project Director Carlton Ray said on their website “When the NEBT is completed and in service, it will reduce the chance of flooding in the areas it serves from approximately 50 to 7 percent in any given year.” Additionally, this project will reduce the overflow into the rivers by 98%.

The effects of water overflow can have on an environment is widely undervalued. From flooding streets to contaminating bodies of water, all aspects of a city could be compromised. As water backs-up the sewers, waste and sewage cannot be recycled properly, leaving it to flow directly into the river.

“Some residents around my neighborhood have had experiences with raw sewage backing up into their basements,” says Local 197 Council Representative and D.C. native, Kunta Bedney, “Sewage can contain diseases, such as Hepatitis and Salmonella, polluting the water we swim in and even the fish we eat.”

By the time this project is complete in 2023, over 12 miles of the tunnel will have been excavated, providing an abundance of room for sewage and water to recycle before making its way into the river.

“D.C. hasn’t seen a project of this magnitude over the last few decades,” stated Bedney, “The complexity of this project is derived from the number of hours and bodies needed to drill through the ground. We are staffing roughly 35 carpenters daily for concrete work, which entails shaft work, maintenance on ventilation stations throughout the tunnel, concrete formwork, and more.”

“The NEBT will not only help with the cleaning of the Anacostia River and the environment, but it has also provided work opportunities for our local and highly trained members.” said Local 197 Lead Representative Raul Castro.

If work on this project is not completed skillfully, it will lead to even more problems for D.C. residents. “Concrete work doesn’t just involve cement,” Bedney said. “It includes assembling frames that require attention to detail, avoiding any unloosened bolts that would create a blowout. Essentially, the frames would be unable to hold the concrete if one bolt or screw isn’t tightened perfectly.”

Projects that have a positive impact on the community are always more rewarding for Local 197 carpenters. Completing this project will not only improve the quality of life of thousands of D.C. residents, but it will also improve the environment.

“Our members are proud to be a part of restoring some of the damage that has been done to this environment,” says Bedney.

D.C. was forced to take action to fix this issue and the skilled labor of Union carpenters was here to make it happen. Flooding in the city will diminish and the rivers will be cleaner. When local authorities partner with local skilled workers, there is a brighter future for DC.

Attachments 

Christopher Cohn
Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
7328039881
ccohn@eascarpenters.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:06pOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices
DJ
03:05pSoutheast Regional Row Crop Initiative Marketing Webinar
PU
03:05pALACER GOLD : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL
PU
03:02pDEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : 'Business is restarting' - German executives fly back to China
RE
03:01pBIOSERVO TECHNOLOGIES PUBL : Change in the Board of Directors of Bioservo Technologies AB
AQ
03:01pFDAImports.com Donates Time, Skills & Network to Expedite Importation of 50,000 Surgical Masks from China to Baltimore
GL
03:01pIon Implanter Market 2020-2024 | Integration Of ICs In Automobiles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:00pHUD Introduces “A Solid Foundation” Podcast Series for the Class of 2020
PU
03:00pSHORTER SCANS AND BETTER IMAGE QUALITY : Deep Learning-Based MR Image Reconstruction Tech from GE Healthcare now FDA…
PU
02:59pThe MIAX Exchange Group Chairman and CEO To Address Piper Sandler Virtual Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : Coffee maker JDE Peet's shares pop 15% after $17 billion virtual IPO
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : UK stocks end lower on Sino-U.S. tensions, but mark monthly gains
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
5HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Former HK leader calls out HSBC following UK criticism of security law

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group