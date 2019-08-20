How Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Can Help Retailers to Identify New Opportunities to Grow Sales and Revenue | Read Quantzig's Success Story to Find Out

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value analysis engagement for a leading Finnish retailer. Customer lifetime value analysis can help you identify profitable customer segments and drive sales through personalized offerings.

At Quantzig, we believe that the growing business complexities have given rise to a new paradigm of customer-centric business models that companies must leverage to cost-effectively manage and address the growing needs of a well-informed customer base. To support your efforts in doing so our analytics experts have developed a complete portfolio of customer lifetime value analytics solutions that help focus on different aspects of your business to drive growth and profitability by skillfully tackling the key challenges hindering growth.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading retailer based out of Finland who was looking to devise an analytical model to analyze customer value and determine the profitable customer segments that were driving maximum revenue. Through customer lifetime value analysis, the client wanted to determine the factors that impact customer lifetime value and analyze how it impacts the overall revenue figures. This is when they approached us to leverage our expertise in customer lifetime value analysis to gauge customer value and analyze how it impacts the overall revenue figures.

“The combination of smart analytics solutions and highly accurate customer lifetime value reports can help businesses to better understand customers, act on the new information, and refine their customer retention strategy,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: To help the client address their challenges, we adopted a holistic approach that revolved around improving the client’s service levels by responding proactively to the strategic threats and opportunities in the market. This customer lifetime value engagement aimed to develop a robust framework to effectively gauge customer value and drive significant outcomes by improving service levels.

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analysis solutions helped the client to:

Increase revenue by 10%

Create highly accurate customer lifetime value reports

Quantzig's customer lifetime value analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing strategies to improve customer lifetime value

Gauging key factors based on which they could improve their customer service differentiation strategy

