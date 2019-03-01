How Developing a Risk Management Framework Enabled a Retail Company to Address Stakeholders' Concerns and Achieve Savings of $80 Million | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest risk
management framework for a retail company. The study
highlights how developing a risk management framework helps
companies to identify and categorize risks without dwindling their
profit margins. It also gives a detailed analysis of how companies can
analyze supply chain costs and implement suitable measures to improve
them.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005324/en/
Risk management framework for a retail company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
While global supply networks have been an integral part of the retail
sector, managing risks associated with them has always been a
task for companies. Their procurement officials and market leaders have
always been on a lookout to improve the efficacy of the risk
management process to mitigate risks and supply chain disruptions.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Companies
must profile their global supplier base and measure the supply chain
vulnerability to evaluate the implications of risks in the supply chain."
The Business Problem: The client is
a leading retail company with operations spread across different
geographical locations. With the changing customer expectations, the
client was finding it challenging to meet customer demands while
maintaining the profit margins. They also lacked an effective risk
management process that would help them anticipate supply chain
risks. This compelled the client to leverage SpendEdge's expertise in
formulating a robust risk management framework to identify and
categorize risks based on their priorities.
Anticipating risks in the supply chain can be a difficult task for
companies. Talk
to our experts and know how our experts can help you
analyze risks and address them.
The Solution Offered: The supply
chain risk management experts at SpendEdge conducted a detailed
analysis to identify opportunities for mitigating risks. They also
devised a potent six-step risk management framework for the retail
company to help them deal with potential supply chain disruptions.
This not only helped the retail company to meet consumer demands
but also enabled them to save $80 million.
Devising an effective risk management framework requires a
comprehensive understanding of the supply chain. Request
a free proposal and know how our portfolio of risk
management solutions can assist you.
SpendEdge’s risk management framework helped
the client to:
-
Achieve savings of $80 million.
-
Devise and implement risk mitigation strategies.
-
Request
a free demo and know how our experts can help you reduce
costs.
SpendEdge’s risk management framework also
offered predictive insights on:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. Request free
proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005324/en/