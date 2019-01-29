How Do We Love Thee? California Pizza Kitchen Counts the Ways with Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Sweet Deals and More This Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, California
Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering guests a variety of ways to
celebrate love (and love for pizza!) with the arrival of heart-shaped
pizzas, a special Sweet Deal for Two Valentine’s Day menu and a digital
CPK Valentine to send to loved ones near and far. Available Feb. 13-17*,
guests can order their favorite CPK pizza on special heart-shaped
crispy thin crust for no additional charge, making the brand’s
signature California-style pizzas more lovable than ever before. In
addition, CPK welcomes guests to enjoy a Valentine’s Day meal for two,
at the sweet price of $35, with the return of its popular “Sweet Deal
for Two” prix fixe menu from Feb. 13-17.**
Heart-shaped pizzas are available at California Pizza Kitchen Feb. 13-17. Guests can order any pizza variety on the special crispy thin crust.
“At CPK, we love creating opportunities to celebrate life’s special
moments, and we’re excited to offer our guests several fun and delicious
ways to make Valentine’s Day memorable this year,” said Brian Sullivan,
senior vice president of culinary innovation at CPK. “For the first time
ever, we’re offering our signature California-style pizzas on
heart-shaped crust. What better way to show you care than with a
heart-shaped pizza Valentine? We’re also happy to bring back our popular
Sweet Deal for Two prix fixe menu, with new and classic CPK favorites to
enjoy with loved ones, for a special price of $35.”
The Sweetest Meal at a Great Value
Available Feb. 13-17, CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu includes
the choice of an appetizer, two entrées and a dessert for just $35.
Choice of one appetizer:
-
Spinach Artichoke Dip
-
Bianco Flatbread
-
White Corn Guacamole + Chips
Choice of two entrées:
-
Salads (full-size)
-
Thai Crunch
-
Santa Fe Power Bowl
-
The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
-
Pizzas (also available heart-shaped!)
-
The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza
-
Hawaiian
-
Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage
-
Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato
-
Pastas
-
Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken
-
Chicken Tequila Fettuccine
-
Bolognese Spaghetti
Choice of one dessert:
-
Salted Caramel Pudding
-
Red Velvet Cake
-
Key Lime Pie
-
Butter Cake
For an additional $12, guests can also enjoy two 6 oz. glasses of
wine; options include:
-
Francis Ford Coppola Pinot Grigio
-
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
-
Mark West Pinot Noir
-
Apothic Red Blend
Digital Valentines for Loved Ones Near and Far
If busy schedules or different ZIP codes are keeping you and your
Valentine from sharing a heart-shaped pizza, CPK has a delicious
solution: from Jan. 29 through Feb. 17, CPK will offer digital
Valentines for CPK fans looking to share the love with a special
Valentine’s Day e-gift card. Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of
pizza, and nothing gets your Valentine’s Day message there quicker than
an e-gift card. Visit cpk.com
to personalize and send to your loved one.
For more information on all of CPK’s special Valentine’s Day offers,
please visit http://www.cpk.com/sweetdeal.
*Heart-shaped pizzas available Feb. 13-17 upon request and on
crispy thin crust only, for no additional charge. Valid at
participating locations; not valid in locations in Hawaii, Guam,
airports, stadiums, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, the Grand Sierra
Resort in Reno, or international locations. Dine-in and take-out only;
not available through third-party delivery partners.
**CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two menu is available Feb. 13-17 for dine-in
only. Price excludes beverages, tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Any
modifications or additions may result in additional charges. Cannot be
combined with any other offers, including $20 Promotional Cards. Menu
and pricing may vary by location. Offer valid at participating
locations; not valid in locations in Hawaii, Guam, airports, stadiums,
the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, or
international locations.
About California Pizza Kitchen
In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in
Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style
pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with
flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand
serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 13
countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and
high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch
Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative
twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information,
visit cpk.com.
