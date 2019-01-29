Log in
How Do We Love Thee? California Pizza Kitchen Counts the Ways with Heart-Shaped Pizzas, Sweet Deals and More This Valentine's Day

01/29/2019 | 08:05am EST

For a limited time, guests can enjoy their favorite CPK pizzas on heart-shaped crust, share the love with the Sweet Deal for Two prix fixe menu, and send a pizza Valentine e-gift card to someone special

This Valentine’s Day, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is offering guests a variety of ways to celebrate love (and love for pizza!) with the arrival of heart-shaped pizzas, a special Sweet Deal for Two Valentine’s Day menu and a digital CPK Valentine to send to loved ones near and far. Available Feb. 13-17*, guests can order their favorite CPK pizza on special heart-shaped crispy thin crust for no additional charge, making the brand’s signature California-style pizzas more lovable than ever before. In addition, CPK welcomes guests to enjoy a Valentine’s Day meal for two, at the sweet price of $35, with the return of its popular “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu from Feb. 13-17.**

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005200/en/

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at California Pizza Kitchen Feb. 13-17. Guests can order any pizza ...

Heart-shaped pizzas are available at California Pizza Kitchen Feb. 13-17. Guests can order any pizza variety on the special crispy thin crust. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At CPK, we love creating opportunities to celebrate life’s special moments, and we’re excited to offer our guests several fun and delicious ways to make Valentine’s Day memorable this year,” said Brian Sullivan, senior vice president of culinary innovation at CPK. “For the first time ever, we’re offering our signature California-style pizzas on heart-shaped crust. What better way to show you care than with a heart-shaped pizza Valentine? We’re also happy to bring back our popular Sweet Deal for Two prix fixe menu, with new and classic CPK favorites to enjoy with loved ones, for a special price of $35.”

The Sweetest Meal at a Great Value

Available Feb. 13-17, CPK’s “Sweet Deal for Two” prix fixe menu includes the choice of an appetizer, two entrées and a dessert for just $35.

Choice of one appetizer:

  • Spinach Artichoke Dip
  • Bianco Flatbread
  • White Corn Guacamole + Chips

Choice of two entrées:

  • Salads (full-size)
    • Thai Crunch
    • Santa Fe Power Bowl
    • The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
  • Pizzas (also available heart-shaped!)
    • The Original BBQ Chicken Pizza
    • Hawaiian
    • Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage
    • Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato
  • Pastas
    • Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken
    • Chicken Tequila Fettuccine
    • Bolognese Spaghetti

Choice of one dessert:

  • Salted Caramel Pudding
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Key Lime Pie
  • Butter Cake

For an additional $12, guests can also enjoy two 6 oz. glasses of wine; options include:

  • Francis Ford Coppola Pinot Grigio
  • Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
  • Mark West Pinot Noir
  • Apothic Red Blend

Digital Valentines for Loved Ones Near and Far

If busy schedules or different ZIP codes are keeping you and your Valentine from sharing a heart-shaped pizza, CPK has a delicious solution: from Jan. 29 through Feb. 17, CPK will offer digital Valentines for CPK fans looking to share the love with a special Valentine’s Day e-gift card. Nothing says “I love you” like the gift of pizza, and nothing gets your Valentine’s Day message there quicker than an e-gift card. Visit cpk.com to personalize and send to your loved one.

For more information on all of CPK’s special Valentine’s Day offers, please visit http://www.cpk.com/sweetdeal.

*Heart-shaped pizzas available Feb. 13-17 upon request and on crispy thin crust only, for no additional charge. Valid at participating locations; not valid in locations in Hawaii, Guam, airports, stadiums, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, or international locations. Dine-in and take-out only; not available through third-party delivery partners.

**CPK’s Sweet Deal for Two menu is available Feb. 13-17 for dine-in only. Price excludes beverages, tax and gratuity. No substitutions. Any modifications or additions may result in additional charges. Cannot be combined with any other offers, including $20 Promotional Cards. Menu and pricing may vary by location. Offer valid at participating locations; not valid in locations in Hawaii, Guam, airports, stadiums, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, or international locations.

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 250 restaurants in 13 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and hand-crafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen (#NEWCPK), Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the new CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.


© Business Wire 2019
