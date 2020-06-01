How Does a Company Protect Thousands of Employees Amidst a Pandemic?

Bluemark Protection Kits Are The Answer...

COVID-19 has halted commerce, hurt businesses, and impacted billions of lives around the world. As we prepare to re-open doors and conduct business once again, how can we protect employees and demonstrate compassion during these difficult times?

Employers could take months tracking down sources of personal protective equipment, and then ordering it, receiving it, and sorting it. Then you risk the employees’ health by bringing them together to get everything. As the days pass and the employees remain at risk, the competition is eating your lunch.

But a business who has the Bluemark advantage can deliver thousands of pre-packaged kits of personal protective equipment—masks, sanitizer gel, gloves, disinfectant wipes, and a forehead thermometer—to business locations or directly to each employee’s home!

Bluemark has hard-to-find personal protective equipment, and its online-platform will keep you informed up to the minute about the progress and delivery to employees’ homes or to offices, retail outlets, warehouses, factories.

Bluemark has also created a safeguarding framework that reduces health risks to consumers receiving deliveries, retail business merchants, and to delivery personnel, shoppers, and drivers. Bluemark created its standards with input from federal and state health regulations and food safety experts.

“Our framework includes frequent hand sanitizing, use of masks and gloves when receiving, handling, or delivering to the public, tamper seal containers, bags, stickers, and other options for added safety. Protection extends beyond the workplace. By delivering kits to the homes of all of our client’s employees, it’s a way to show their families that they care,” said Bluemark CEO, Joseph Shusterman.

Bluemark is playing a pivotal role in making sure business return to normalcy while promoting and supporting the safety of employees.

Bluemark is a full-service sourcing, fulfillment, and logistics company, specializing in welcome kits and on-boarding. Bluemark simplifies the complexity of onboarding at scale, while delivering clients a best in-class service experience through our all-in-one onboarding solution. Bluemark clients include Doordash, GrubHub, GAP, Shipt, Instacart, Postmates, Task Rabbit, and more.

If you would like more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with Bluemark CEO, Joseph Shusterman, please contact Daniel Fanto at (805) 558-8320 or email, danielf@bluemark.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005717/en/