How Ergodan's Push for Endless Growth Brought -2

After a failed coup in July 2016, the Turkish economy shrank abruptly. The emergency rule introduced by the government spooked foreign companies, which sharply cut direct investment.

Last year, the government dramatically expanded its support to small companies through a state fund that guaranteed bank loans worth about 200 billion lira in total, up from about 15 billion in 2016. Economists say the move helped turbocharge the Turkish economy to a growth rate of 7.4% in 2017, the highest of all Group of 20 economies.

At the start of 2018, the lira was falling on simmering concerns over Turkey's large corporate debt. Some of the president's advisers talked on television about the need to cool Turkey's economic engine after such a bewildering run.

But surrounded by businessmen in a hall of the presidential complex in April, Mr. Erdogan distributed framed "incentive certificates" as he announced another $34 billion stimulus program.

"Some people say 'too much growth is not a good thing,' " he said. "Why? Because they are jealous. It is nothing else."

The fallout has been harsh on companies such as partly state-owned Turk Telekom, Turkey's largest phone operator. Last month, it blamed a second-quarter net loss of 889 million lira on "unfavorable forex movements," saying almost all of its bank borrowings, which stood at 14.7 billion lira as of June 30, were in dollars and euros. Stripping out those effects, it said, it would have posted a net profit of 676 million lira.

"Turk Telekom has debt in foreign currencies but this is at a manageable level and actually is a low amount," a Turk Telekom spokeswoman said Friday.

Having announced this spring his intention to seek a new mandate, Mr. Erdogan hit the campaign trail. He promised that a landmark mosque in Istanbul and the city's new airport, cast as the world's biggest, would soon be completed. He announced details of a grand project to connect the Black and Marmara seas with a canal that would house a population of seven million along its banks.

In May, the lira's drop intensified after the president told a London conference he intended to have a bigger say in monetary policy in the future. In a bid to support the Turkish currency, the central bank sharply raised interest rates. That same month, the government reintroduced most of the restrictions on foreign-currency loans it had lifted in 2009.

"That was too late," said Ms. Imamoglu, the Tusiad economist. "They should have done it before 2015."

