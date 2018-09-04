How HNWIs use Banks' Mobile Apps and Digital Channels 2018 - Survey Data from the US, UK, Germany, France and Switzerland - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "How HNWIs use Banks' Mobile Apps and Digital Channels - Survey Data from the US, UK, Germany, France and Switzerland" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This data-driven report explores the behavior, attitudes and preferences of HNWIs towards their wealth managers' mobile apps across five key wealth management markets and outlines how wealth managers can successfully tailor their mobile offerings to these demanding client segments. The report is based on a panel survey across age, gender, and wealth segments in the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland - addressing the mobile needs and preferences of 1,000 affluent and high-net-worth individuals.

The analysis details the functions and features that are in strongest demand and determines how satisfied affluent and wealthy clients currently are with the mobile app offerings from their wealth managers. The results are segmented and analyzed overall and for different age groups and wealth segments. Further, the report offers a detailed analysis of the country findings for the US, the UK, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Additionally, the report includes a gap analysis that examines how top ranked wealth managers' apps (according to our latest ranking) respond to the expectations of the wealthy clients interviewed in the survey.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Methodology

2.1 Report Objective

2.2 Survey Sample

2.3 Demographics

2.4 Amount Of Investable Assets - Currency Conversions

2.5 Survey Questions

2.6 Data Analysis

2.7 Gap Analysis: Comparing Survey Results To Mobile Benchmarking Data

3.0 Summary Of Findings

3.1 Usage Of Mobile Features By Wealth Segment

3.2 Why A Large Proportion Of Clients Refuse To Use Mobile Banking Apps

3.3 The Top Five Most Wanted Features

3.4 Client Satisfaction With Security And Privacy Standards

3.5 The Most Frequently Used Device For Financial Matters

3.6 How Clients Want To Interact With Their Wealth Advisor

3.7 The Digital Gap Between Generations Is Closing

3.8 Features On The Wish List Of Wealth Management Clients

4.0 Country-Level Findings

4.1 US

4.2 UK

4.3 France

4.4 Germany

4.5 Switzerland

5.0 Gap Analysis: How Wealth Managers Meet Client Needs

5.1 Overall Results

5.2 Case Study: Abn Amro

5.3 Case Study: Bnp Paribas

5.3 Case Study: Credit Suisse

5.4 Case Study: DBS Private Bank

5.5 Case Study: FNB

5.6 Case Study: Investec

5.7 Case Study: J.P. Morgan Private Bank

5.8 Case Study: Merrill Lynch

5.9 Case Study: Socit Gnrale Private Bank

5.10 Case Study: UBS

6.0 Seven Key Take-Aways For Wealth Managers

7.0 Appendix

Survey Questionnaire

8.0 Authors

