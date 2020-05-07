Log in
How Healthcare Companies Can Improve Patient Care | Infiniti's Recent Article Explains

05/07/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article – ways to improve patient care in the healthcare industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200507005877/en/

This blog provides comprehensive insights on:

  • An overview of the healthcare industry
  • Ways to improve patient care in the healthcare industry

As the healthcare industry is moving towards a more patient-centric business model, positive patient experiences and patient satisfaction have become an integral part of patient care. To make this happen, healthcare providers must not only understand the constituents of patient experience but also have a clear understanding about how they can support positive patient experience. Patient experience includes elements of convenient care, healthcare quality, and patient satisfaction. Ideally, healthcare companies need to focus on delivering high-quality healthcare and fostering patient safety to create a positive patient experience. Healthcare industry players can reduce patient suffering by being more attentive to the latter’s needs. Checking in on-call buttons or determining if a patient needs help to get an item or for using the bathroom can help protect patients from falls or other harms, reducing preventable suffering.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Contact us to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

Here are some best practices that companies in the healthcare industry can follow to improve patient care:

Train your staff: Staff support and training are essential to ensure that the workforce is not only focused on delivering services that are high in quality but also emphasizes on providing positive patient experience. This is one of the first steps in effective patient care as the staff is the face of the healthcare provider as they are in direct contact with the patients. Therefore, it becomes necessary to ensure that they understand what is expected of them. Also, since they interact with the patients on a regular basis, it is highly advisable to take suggestions from the staff on how patient care can be improved.

Patient education: In addition to good healthcare services, providing patients with the necessary information and tools to improve health and cultivate healthier behaviors is critical to creating an extraordinary patient experience. When a patient leaves the hospital with more knowledge than what they had before, it will make them feel that they have received more comprehensive care. Several surveys and studies have shown that a greater patient knowledge results in a higher rate of patient adherence, which simultaneously leads to improvements in patient satisfaction and health outcomes.

Cultivating a care-oriented environment: An environment in which the patient feels truly cared for can make considerable differences in terms of patient satisfaction. What can healthcare players do to inculcate a positive environment in patient care you wonder? They can make use of small gestures that go a long way, such as remembering the name of the patient, greeting them with a smile, genuinely listening to what the patient has to say and engaging with them, etc.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on healthcare industry:

Want to know more about the market trends and strategies to gain a better foothold in the healthcare industry post-COVID-19 crisis? Request more info.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
