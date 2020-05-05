Log in
How Infiniti Helped an Industrial Equipment Manufacturer to Streamline their Supply Chain Operations | Read the Complete Success Story on Demand Forecasting Analysis for Detailed Insights

05/05/2020 | 06:02pm BST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has partnered with several global companies across industries to help meet their strategic objectives and implement seamless route-to-market strategies through turnkey solutions. Their latest success story outlines the key business challenges faced by an industrial equipment manufacturing company and explains how the client leveraged demand forecasting analysis to combat these roadblocks. Request a free brochure to learn more about Infiniti’s demand forecasting solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005770/en/

Leading players in the industrial equipment manufacturing sector are facing predicaments such as lack of insight into the supply chain, resource management issues, and engineering challenges. Moreover, with rising market competition and increasing technological advancements in the industry, industrial equipment manufacturing companies are pressurized to invest in technology and fulfill customers’ demands by accurately managing inventory requirements. Consequently, industrial equipment manufacturers are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering demand forecasting solution.

Ensuring business continuity a challenge due to COVID-19? Request a free proposal to learn how Infiniti is helping companies around the globe assess the business impact of the coronavirus outbreak and plan for business revival post-COVID-19.

Business Challenges Faced:

The client is a European industrial equipment manufacturer and supplier. The client’s unstructured approach to inventory management hugely impacted the company’s overall sales rate. This even increased churn rate by 27%. Subsequently, the company witnessed a huge dip in their profit margin and started losing market share to their competitors. The client, therefore, realized the need to leverage demand forecasting solution and approached the experts at Infiniti Research. With Infiniti’s demand forecasting solution, they wanted to reduce inventory errors, better plan supply chain requirements, and efficiently allocate resources.

The Solution Offered: The experts analyzed in detail in the manufacturing industry in Europe and identified regulations and changes that impact the business operations. The next phase involved analyzing the sales rate of the top industrial manufacturers in Europe. This phase of the demand forecasting engagement helped the client to understand the peak periods for industrial machinery. In the last phase, the experts identified constraints that impede the production process of the company.

Infiniti’s demand forecasting solution helped the industrial equipment manufacturer to:

  • Streamline their supply chain structure to meet the evolving market demand
  • Make informed business decisions and understand the spikes and dips in machinery demand
  • Increase revenue opportunities and reduce inefficiency
  • Better plan the supply chain, efficiently allocate resources, and manage customers’ needs and requirements
  • Enhance the sales rate and reduce operational cost by 27%
  • For detailed insights, read the complete success story here.

Wondering how your business can benefit from our demand forecasting solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us.


© Business Wire 2020
