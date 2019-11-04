How Is Supply Chain Analytics Transforming the Supply Chain Operations of Businesses Across Industries | Quantzig's New Article Offers Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains how analytics is transforming supply chain operations of businesses across industries.

View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005413/en/

Today, companies are investing a lot of time in allocating resources to improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the speed of operations. However, challenges such as increasing prices and the ever-increasing customer expectations are putting extreme pressure on supply chain operations. As a result, businesses need to move out of their traditional workflows and adopt advanced techniques that can better accommodate the dynamic market conditions and customer demands while framing a supply chain strategy.

According to Quantzig’s supply chain analytics experts, “Supply chain analytics can help business leaders to improve supply chain planning, reduce excess spend, and improve the demand and capacity planning process.”

Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics

1. Accelerate Sales

Supply chain analytics can reveal the reasons for slow moving stocks due to wrong forecasts and inaccurate estimates. Also, it can help in meeting the demand that was left unmet.

2. Improve Standards of Business Operations

Supply chain analytics can help in analyzing the ERP system’s raw data and transform it into detailed performance metrics, supplier by supplier. This can further help companies to easily identify gaps in supplier performance and quickly act to rectify it.

3. Efficient Utilization of Data

By using advanced capabilities like supply chain analytics, companies can easily identify their shortcomings and improve performance.

