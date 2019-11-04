Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Is Supply Chain Analytics Transforming the Supply Chain Operations of Businesses Across Industries | Quantzig's New Article Offers Comprehensive Insights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:31am EST

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest article that explains how analytics is transforming supply chain operations of businesses across industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005413/en/

Today, companies are investing a lot of time in allocating resources to improve supply chain efficiency and enhance the speed of operations. However, challenges such as increasing prices and the ever-increasing customer expectations are putting extreme pressure on supply chain operations. As a result, businesses need to move out of their traditional workflows and adopt advanced techniques that can better accommodate the dynamic market conditions and customer demands while framing a supply chain strategy.

How can supply chain analytics help you identify new opportunities within the supply chain and benchmark costs across each of the supply chain nodes? Request a FREE proposal to gain comprehensive insights.

According to Quantzig’s supply chain analytics experts, “Supply chain analytics can help business leaders to improve supply chain planning, reduce excess spend, and improve the demand and capacity planning process.”

Benefits of Supply Chain Analytics

1. Accelerate Sales

Supply chain analytics can reveal the reasons for slow moving stocks due to wrong forecasts and inaccurate estimates. Also, it can help in meeting the demand that was left unmet.

Through our advanced supply chain analytics solutions, we help businesses reduce maverick spend, enhance supply chain efficiency, and drive profitability. Book a FREE solution demo to learn more about our offerings.

2. Improve Standards of Business Operations

Supply chain analytics can help in analyzing the ERP system’s raw data and transform it into detailed performance metrics, supplier by supplier. This can further help companies to easily identify gaps in supplier performance and quickly act to rectify it.

Wonder how supply chain analytics can help you improve visibility and operational efficiency by putting your real-time data to work? Talk to our analytics experts for comprehensive insights.

3. Efficient Utilization of Data

By using advanced capabilities like supply chain analytics, companies can easily identify their shortcomings and improve performance.

Request more information to gain exhaustive insights into the role of supply chain analytics in identifying saving opportunities and eliminating redundancies.

Recent Articles:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : to Stop Cigarette Production in Berlin, Cuts Profit Guidance
DJ
09:53aKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MSC 2019-L3
BU
09:52aCAMARICO INVESTMENT : Aligns with Google Cloud for Proprietary Cannabis Cultivation Operating System
AQ
09:51aChina's Huazhu to buy German luxury hotel group Steigenberger
RE
09:50aCHINA BLUECHEMICAL : Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
09:50aPLANET FITNESS : Invites Veterans And Active Military Personnel To "Work Out And Relax" For Free From Nov. 8 - 15 More
PU
09:50aEXELON : Joint Statement on the Science-Based Climate Policy Agenda
PU
09:50aKAINOS : My path to Artificial Intelligence Engineer
PU
09:50aSESA S P A : 4 November 2019 - Sesa Group expands in Digital Media sector thanks to the partnership with the global Vendor Adobe
PU
09:50aPUMA : and need for speed create hi octn sneaker
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
4Thailand says new Asian trade deal to be signed in 2020
5Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group