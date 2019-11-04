Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Is the Retail Banking Landscape in Canada Changing? Experts at Infiniti Investigate the Latest Canadian Retail Banking Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 10:55am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on the evolving retail banking landscape in Canada. This article provides comprehensive insights into:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005642/en/

Retail banking trends in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Retail banking trends in Canada. (Graphic: Business Wire)

  • An overview of the Canadian retail banking sector
  • Retail banking trends in Canada

The pressure on retail banking companies and other financial institutions in Canada remains high. This is making innovation and customer satisfaction more important than ever before for players in the retail banking sector,” says a retail banking industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Canada’s retail banking sector will see several opportunities to capitalize on and challenges to dodge this year. Not prepared with the right strategies to thrive? Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you keep a close watch on the market and formulate effective strategies to succeed.

Retail banking trends in Canada

Unbundling services

Canada will soon be exposed to open banking regulations that will fragment traditional retail asset and liability gatherings. Open banking refers to common interfaces among banks and third parties to facilitate more competition and also create new business opportunities. Although retail banking companies had sought a vertical approach that offers services from top to bottom over several decades, now several new entrants in retail banking want to be ‘horizontal’ and dominate an attractive specialty.

As global companies seek to make their products stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace, innovation has earned a place on the CEO agenda. Gain more insights on how you can innovate your existing strategies and process to be in line with the changing market demands by leveraging our solutions. Request a free brochure.

Rising interest rates

Interest rates are gradually rising from historic lows and consumers are soon bound to be challenged by debt levels. The retail banking industry will reflect the changing environment with an increased focus on the impact of rising interest rates, transparency in lending, and innovative new value propositions. The continuing rise in rates may result in personal loan offers to decline, however lending solutions such as installment loans and point-of-sale financing will shift the market towards time-sensitive credit sources.

Platformification

Innovation is vital for retail banking companies to effectively meet consumer demands. The financial services industry in Canada largely revolves around the digital age and rising consumer expectations of convenient and frictionless digital access. As a greater number of consumers seek streamlined solutions, retail banking companies in Canada will soon shift their focus to providing ‘one-stop-shops’ that bring both products and services on a single platform.

Learn more about Infiniti’s solutions for companies in the retail banking industry. Request for more information.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on the retail banking industry:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aAgribusiness Henderson County Successfully Lands BrightFarms
GL
11:21aBOOSTING ITS AFTERMARKET PORTFOLIO : BorgWarner Highlights New AirWerks® Upgrade Turbocharger at 2019 SEMA Show
PR
11:21aOpenGate Closes Second Institutional Fund with $585 Million in Commitments
BU
11:21aDISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES : Begins Contactless Card Rollout
BU
11:20aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 11/4/2019 - Bucharest Stock Exchange partners with energy and financial organizations to establish the company that will act as the Central Counterparty
PU
11:20aStryker boosts bone implants with $4 billion Wright Medical buyout
RE
11:20aUNIQA INSURANCE : Capital Markets Weekly
PU
11:20aFACEBOOK : Introducing Our New Company Brand
PU
11:20aSAVILLS : Quorum Building fully let as new occupier moves in, Cambridge
PU
11:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : INTERNATIONAL MUSIC AWARD live bei MagentaTV
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
5LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group