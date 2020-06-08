Log in
How Market Intelligence Engagement Helped an Industrial Packaging Company to Save 66% on Operational Costs | Infiniti's Recent Case Study Provides Comprehensive Insights

06/08/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest engagement on market intelligence solution for an industrial packaging market client. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to enhance the quality of the packaging material and save 66% on operational costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005605/en/

The European industrial packaging sector is experiencing positive growth due to the rising demand in industries including food and beverage, construction, oil and gas, and consumer electronics. Also, rapid technological advancements and R&D across the globe are expected to drive the growth of the industrial packaging market over the coming years. These transformations have not only opened up new opportunities for companies in the industrial packaging sector but have also brought about new challenges. Consequently, companies in the industrial packaging market will need to identify the main challenges ahead and stay prepared.

We use a unique combination of primary research expertise and traditional desk research to provide clients in the industrial packaging market with smart business insights and customer-oriented strategies. Request a FREE proposal here.

The business challenge: The rise of new digital solutions, digitalization of the workforce, cost pressure, and sustainability issues posed major challenges for the client. Also, as the client solely relied on conventional packaging techniques, they were unable to deliver products on time while delivering the highest quality. As a result, the client’s existing customers were unwilling to renew deals with them. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Infiniti Research’s team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across the industrial packaging sector to help industrial packaging companies prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business operations. Contact us now.

The solution offered: Our experts followed a detailed approach to help the client tackle the industry challenges. Competitive intelligence engagement was conducted to analyze competitors’ next moves and understand their strategies and business models. Also, a market opportunity analysis was conducted to analyze market trends and industry developments in the European industrial packaging market. Besides, a comprehensive analysis of the prevailing and potential market opportunities in the European industrial packaging market was conducted.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the industrial packaging market client to:

  • Capitalize on profitable opportunities and tackle the rising challenges in the market
  • Shorten production time and enhance the quality of the packaging material
  • Enhance communication between the internal and external teams
  • Sign a profitable deal with a leading company in the heavy equipment manufacturing industry

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
