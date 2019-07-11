Log in
How Market Intelligence Solution Helped a Chemical Company to Achieve Savings of Over $4.8 Million | Infiniti Research's New Success Story

07/11/2019 | 11:33am EDT

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence solution for a chemical company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to reduce operational cost by 20%. Also, the article discusses in detail the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client track emerging market trends, regional market developments, and achieve savings of over $4.8 million.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190711005601/en/

Market intelligence solution for a chemical company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market intelligence solution for a chemical company (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although globalization has brought about new opportunities for companies operating in the chemical industry, pricing pressures and ambiguity across global chemical markets are increasing challenges for chemical companies. Owing to such challenges, adapting quickly to evolving market changes has become all the more essential for chemical companies. Consequently, chemical companies will need to leverage market intelligence solutions to keep tabs on target market segments and adapt quickly to unexpected changes in the marketplace.

Our market intelligence solutions have helped various global giants to understand evolving market demands and adapt to them. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help you keep track of market developments and facilitate better decision-making.

The business challenge: The client is a chemical company based out of Germany. With unexpected fluctuations in commodity prices and rapidly changing market dynamics, the client was facing challenges in quickly adapting to the evolving market changes and embracing new market opportunities. Also, the client was facing difficulties in tracking emerging market trends and regional developments in the chemical market. With this, they were losing their market share to their competitors. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Contact us to know how our solutions can help you understand the potential market demand and accurately forecast supply-demand shifts.

The solution offered: As a part of the market intelligence engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a thorough analysis of the chemical industry in Germany, analyzed the market size, identified supply chain inefficiencies, and analyzed the competitive landscape. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped the client to gain complete insights into the target market and their customers. Also, the client was able to explore new market opportunities. This helped them to optimize their product offerings and make well-informed investment decisions. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s market intelligence solution, the client was able to accurately forecast supply-demand shifts, withstand unexpected fluctuations in the market, and enhance inventory planning. This helped them to reduce operational cost by 20% and achieve savings of over $4.8 million.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

  • Enhance inventory planning and increase reliability across operations
  • Understand the potential market demand and accurately forecast supply-demand shifts
  • Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

  • Exploring new opportunities in the chemical market
  • Optimizing their product offerings and operating safely and sustainably
  • Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
