How Market Intelligence Solution Helped a Chemical Company to Achieve Savings of Over $4.8 Million | Infiniti Research's New Success Story

Although globalization has brought about new opportunities for companies operating in the chemical industry, pricing pressures and ambiguity across global chemical markets are increasing challenges for chemical companies. Owing to such challenges, adapting quickly to evolving market changes has become all the more essential for chemical companies. Consequently, chemical companies will need to leverage market intelligence solutions to keep tabs on target market segments and adapt quickly to unexpected changes in the marketplace.

The business challenge: The client is a chemical company based out of Germany. With unexpected fluctuations in commodity prices and rapidly changing market dynamics, the client was facing challenges in quickly adapting to the evolving market changes and embracing new market opportunities. Also, the client was facing difficulties in tracking emerging market trends and regional developments in the chemical market. With this, they were losing their market share to their competitors. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

The solution offered: As a part of the market intelligence engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a thorough analysis of the chemical industry in Germany, analyzed the market size, identified supply chain inefficiencies, and analyzed the competitive landscape. The insights obtained from Infiniti’s market intelligence engagement helped the client to gain complete insights into the target market and their customers. Also, the client was able to explore new market opportunities. This helped them to optimize their product offerings and make well-informed investment decisions. Furthermore, with Infiniti’s market intelligence solution, the client was able to accurately forecast supply-demand shifts, withstand unexpected fluctuations in the market, and enhance inventory planning. This helped them to reduce operational cost by 20% and achieve savings of over $4.8 million.

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution helped the client to:

Enhance inventory planning and increase reliability across operations

Understand the potential market demand and accurately forecast supply-demand shifts

Infiniti’s market intelligence solution offered predictive insights on:

Exploring new opportunities in the chemical market

Optimizing their product offerings and operating safely and sustainably

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

