How Market Monitoring Analysis Can Help Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Companies to Identify Growth Opportunities and Maximize Profitability | Find out in this Success Story

Engagement Overview:

A biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing in the United States, faced challenges in maintaining competitiveness while ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance. In addition, the complexity of supply chain operations, quality compliance, and evolving regulatory requirements increased challenges for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm. The client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Deliver products according to price expectations

Objective 2: Understand how other major players in the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market tackled supply chain challenges

Objective 3: Understand the technological breakthrough in the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

Our Approach:

To help the client tackle their business challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research initially deﬁned the business problem by creating a framework, complete with key questions and hypotheses specific to the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Also, an extensive database was generated by the team through secondary research and previous project contact lists.

As a part of the market monitoring engagement, the experts identified the top contract manufacturing organizations in the United States based on the strength scorecards. The factors such as revenue, market share, technological investment, clients, and product portfolios were analyzed in comparison to the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client. The collected data was validated to avoid errors that may be caused due to corrupt or incorrect records and the cleaned data was analyzed to generate insights.

Business impact of the market monitoring analysis solution for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to sign a $2 million deal with one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the US.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market monitoring analysis solution, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client was also able to:

Reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting lean practices and improving process technology

Improve operational agility and equipment utilization to increase manufacturing-site capacity

Identify highly engineered specialized equipment and processes to invest on to prevent cross-contamination and enhance operational efficiency

Acquire a strong, competitive network with the right suppliers, manufacturing plants, and distributors

