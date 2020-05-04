Log in
How Market Monitoring Analysis Can Help Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Companies to Identify Growth Opportunities and Maximize Profitability | Find out in this Success Story

05/04/2020

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Engagement Overview:

A biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing in the United States, faced challenges in maintaining competitiveness while ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance. In addition, the complexity of supply chain operations, quality compliance, and evolving regulatory requirements increased challenges for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm. The client chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market monitoring solution.

Other key objectives of the client were:

Objective 1: Deliver products according to price expectations

Objective 2: Understand how other major players in the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market tackled supply chain challenges

Objective 3: Understand the technological breakthrough in the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market

During the COVID-19 crisis, it is critical for companies in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market to take calculative and well-executed measures to ensure business continuity in the long run. Request a free proposal to know how industry experts at Infiniti Research can help you plan and create comprehensive action plans to navigate the crisis. Request a FREE proposal here.

Our Approach:

To help the client tackle their business challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research initially deﬁned the business problem by creating a framework, complete with key questions and hypotheses specific to the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Also, an extensive database was generated by the team through secondary research and previous project contact lists.

As a part of the market monitoring engagement, the experts identified the top contract manufacturing organizations in the United States based on the strength scorecards. The factors such as revenue, market share, technological investment, clients, and product portfolios were analyzed in comparison to the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client. The collected data was validated to avoid errors that may be caused due to corrupt or incorrect records and the cleaned data was analyzed to generate insights.

Business impact of the market monitoring analysis solution for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to sign a $2 million deal with one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the US.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market monitoring analysis solution, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market client was also able to:

  • Reduce operating costs across manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting lean practices and improving process technology
  • Improve operational agility and equipment utilization to increase manufacturing-site capacity
  • Identify highly engineered specialized equipment and processes to invest on to prevent cross-contamination and enhance operational efficiency
  • Acquire a strong, competitive network with the right suppliers, manufacturing plants, and distributors

For an in-depth market analysis on how COVID-19 will impact the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market and data-driven insights to plan your next moves, request more info here.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research, is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


