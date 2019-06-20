How Market Size Analysis Can Help Businesses Enhance Market Share |Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story on Market Size Analysis for an Automotive Major for Detailed Insights

Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market size analysis for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain a better understanding of the US automotive market. Also, the study discusses how Infiniti’s market size analysis solutions helped the automotive company to enhance their market share by 17% within a course of two years.

The accelerated rise of technologies, developments in emerging markets, and the entry of new players have opened up new opportunities for companies operating in the automotive industry. The rapid transformations have also made it difficult for automotive companies to establish a foothold in the new market without adequate market research. Therefore, automotive companies are finding it vital to understand the market size and opportunities available before making market expansion plans. This is where market size analysis comes into play.

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of Europe. The client wanted to expand their business operations to the United States. But, they lacked adequate knowledge of the US automotive market. Before making market expansion, they wanted to gain detailed insights into the market size of the region. Therefore, they approached Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market size analysis solution. With Infiniti’s market size analysis solution, they also wanted to analyze target customer segments and develop a robust market expansion plan.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted detailed research of the US automotive market. They also analyzed the target customer segments, monitored strategies adopted by major automotive players, and evaluated the compound annual growth rate of the automotive products in the US for the next five years. The insights obtained from the market size analysis solution helped the client to prepare a robust market entry plan. This further helped them to understand the market drivers and barriers and identify the best route to market to reach their target customer segments. Also, with Infiniti’s market size analysis solution, the client was able to successfully establish themselves in the US automotive market and enhance market share by 17%.

Infiniti’s market size analysis solution helped the client to:

Exceed their revenue expectations within a course of two years

Estimate the demand for their products in the US automotive market

Infiniti’s market size analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying target customer segments and efficiently engaging with them

Planning marketing and promotional activities

