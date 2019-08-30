How Multi Touch Attribution Models Empower Businesses to Drive Conversion Rates and ROI | Quantzig's New Success Story Offers In-depth Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest multi touch attribution engagement for a leading e-learning solutions provider. Multi touch attribution plays a crucial role in helping businesses to gauge the impact of different touchpoints in driving sales and conversions. However, one should note that businesses today employ several touchpoints for conversions and customer interactions, making it quite challenging to analyze the source and conversion point.

At Quantzig, we understand that the challenges faced by businesses across industries vary from one another, which is why we’ve curated a comprehensive portfolio of advanced analytics solutions to help our clients tackle myriad challenges that curtail growth and profitability. While predictive modeling has been gaining prominence in recent years, multi touch attribution analysis focuses more on the accurate and stable interpretation of the influence of each user interaction to the final user decision.

The Business Problem

The client is a leading European e-learning services provider that was facing several challenges that curtailed their marketing efforts. They approached Quantzig to leverage its analytics expertise and devise a robust multi touch attribution model to drive marketing efficiency and ROI.

“Multi touch attribution analysis is an advanced marketing analytics approach that can help businesses to determine the influence of their marketing efforts on customers to optimize and improve the overall customer experience,” says a multi touch attribution analysis expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The multi touch attribution solutions offered enabled the client to deploy a robust multi touch attribution model to generate relevant insights and recommendations. Our end-to-end multi touch attribution solutions also enabled the client to analyze each customer journey, by offering granular details on key marketing touchpoints that were responsible for driving revenue.

Quantzig's multi touch attribution solutions helped the client to:

Improve conversions and ROI by 25%

Leverage multi touch attribution models to assign accurate values to each touchpoint

Quantzig's multi touch attribution solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving the effectiveness of their addressable digital channels

Enhancing marketing effectiveness and MROI

About Quantzig

