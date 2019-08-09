How One Senior Living Company is Dedicating Themselves to Tradition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug 09, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In the assisted living and memory care industry - is it possible to honor your residents as well as pass on their traditions? The answer simply is yes! This is what Aventine Hill Communities has done with their new assisted living and memory care community - The June!



"This senior living campus caught our attention because to its strong community sensibility and directly ties to the rich tapestry of culture in San Antonio. These factors make it the perfect spot to begin our new corporate expansion," said Beverly Janco, CEO of Aventine Hill Communities. "Our company mission is steeped in tradition and we believe in the power of passing these traditions from generation to generation in order for our loved ones to learn, to grow, and thrive."



To honor this dedication to tradition, they made the decision to name each of their new Assisted Living and Memory Care communities after influential loved ones of their core staff members. This way the memories and traditions of each of these beloved individuals will be able to be passed on for years to come.



"When we decided on this concept, Teri was the first one began telling us about her grandmother, June. We immediately knew she was the perfect person for The June," added Janco.



The Teri in question is Teri Showalter, a long-standing member of the Aventine Hill Communities team. Her grandmother, June Eileen Smith, was one of the most inspirational women in her life. "My grandmother June was a wife, mother, artist, and all-around compassionate individual," said Terri. "When it comes to caring for her family, she would go that extra mile." June was born on June 19, 1913 and when she was in her teens she was the caregiver for her great aunt after her mother died of the flu. During this time she met her husband, Miles Anthony Connor and they were married in 1934 at the tender age of 21.



June's husband Miles was an officer in the United States Air Force and they had four children: Miles, Martha, Michael, and Marilyn. During his time in the Air Force, the family traveled the world as he was stationed overseas and domestically. Miles retired in 1966 after serving for over 24 years as a colonel. Once retired, they moved to San Antonio, and eventually spent their final years together in an Army Residence Community.



"My grandmother had such a zest for life and was such a dedicated caregiver," Terri adds. "But she also knew how to take time to care for herself. You could always find her swimming at the beach, and she just loved to travel from San Antonio to Padre Island. She was also an avid oil painter and even did a mural in her home of Padre Island. She wanted to share her art with everyone and loved to participate in the Starving Artist Shows on the Riverwalk."



To honor the late Mrs. Smith, Aventine Hill Communities will be adding her lineage of traditions to the community at The June.



"To ensure that June's memory is served well, we are adding treasured pieces of her artwork throughout the community in addition to incorporating her own recipes to our scheduled menus," said Janco. "It is a meaningful way to infuse our community with the spirit of a woman who really made a lasting impact to everyone who interacted with her."



Aventine Hill Communities is planning a large renovation of the highly popular San Antonio Assisted Living and Memory Care community located at 4315 Rogers Road. An entirely new calendar of events, wellness program, dining program, and other surprises are expected to roll out over the next few weeks and months.



"We don't want to disturb our dedicated residents in any way, so will be gently enhancing their daily life with community updates that will bring more joy, ease, comfort, and security to their daily lives," Janco said.



To learn more about The June and the Assisted Living and Memory Care services offered at their community, please reach out to the community directly by contacting Nichole Andrade on 210-681-8638, via email at nandrade@aventinehc.com and by visiting The June online at https://thejuneseniorliving.com/.



