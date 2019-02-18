How PESTLE Analysis Helped a Client Predict Major Shifts in the Economy to Make Smart and Prudent Business Decisions – SpendEdge's Recent Success Story

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has
announced the completion of their latest PESTLE
analysis engagement for a company in the oil and gas industry.
The study highlights how well-established oil and gas companies
can predict the impact of developing technologies and anticipate future
difficulties and opportunities. It also provides detailed insights into
how the use of a PESTLE analysis model can benefit companies by ensuring
cost-effective production levels.
At present, oil
and gas companies are going through immense regulatory pressures
due to major environmental disasters that happened in the past. The
adoption of alternative energy sources is further forcing oil and gas
companies to stabilize their presence in the global market. This
creates the need for companies to develop a PESTLE analysis framework
that can provide a holistic view of the external environment where the
organization operates and help the gain a competitive edge.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Companies
operating in the oil and gas industry must monitor and respond to
changes in the macro-environment on an ongoing basis to differentiate
themselves from the competition."
The Business Problem: The
client is a leading oil and gas supplier in the international
market. Despite having an in-house team of highly experienced
geophysicists and data processing experts, the rising environmental
regulations were posing monetary challenges for the company to conduct
business in specific areas. This compelled the client to leverage
SpendEdge's PESTLE analysis template and determine an effective
mechanism that can analyze how developing technologies could affect
their potential consumer base.
Are political, economic, social and technological, environmental,
and legal factors impacting your business negatively? Talk
to our experts to know how PESTLE analysis can help..
The Solution Offered: With
the help of the PESTLE analysis model devised by experts at SpendEdge,
the oil and gas company was able to anticipate future
difficulties and make prudent business decisions. They were also able to
identify key metrics pertaining to various socio-economic factors that
could impact their business growth. This helped the company to achieve
better growth, implement cost-effective production levels and understand
major economic shifts. Moreover, in-depth insights provided the client
with better actionable data that made them use profitable opportunities.
Predicting shifts in the economy can become a herculean task at times.
times. Request
a free proposal and know how our experts can help you
determine future business opportunities..
SpendEdge’s PESTLE analysis model helped the
client to:
-
Determine better business opportunities.
-
Ensure cost-effective production levels.
-
Wondering how your company can achieve cost-effective production levels.
levels. Request
a free demo and know how our services can help you.
SpendEdge’s PESTLE analysis engagement also
offered predictive insights on:
