How PESTLE Analysis Helped a Client Predict Major Shifts in the Economy to Make Smart and Prudent Business Decisions – SpendEdge's Recent Success Story

02/18/2019 | 11:14am EST

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest PESTLE analysis engagement for a company in the oil and gas industry. The study highlights how well-established oil and gas companies can predict the impact of developing technologies and anticipate future difficulties and opportunities. It also provides detailed insights into how the use of a PESTLE analysis model can benefit companies by ensuring cost-effective production levels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005290/en/

PESTLE analysis engagement for a company in the oil and gas industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

At present, oil and gas companies are going through immense regulatory pressures due to major environmental disasters that happened in the past. The adoption of alternative energy sources is further forcing oil and gas companies to stabilize their presence in the global market. This creates the need for companies to develop a PESTLE analysis framework that can provide a holistic view of the external environment where the organization operates and help the gain a competitive edge.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, “Companies operating in the oil and gas industry must monitor and respond to changes in the macro-environment on an ongoing basis to differentiate themselves from the competition."

The Business Problem: The client is a leading oil and gas supplier in the international market. Despite having an in-house team of highly experienced geophysicists and data processing experts, the rising environmental regulations were posing monetary challenges for the company to conduct business in specific areas. This compelled the client to leverage SpendEdge's PESTLE analysis template and determine an effective mechanism that can analyze how developing technologies could affect their potential consumer base.

Are political, economic, social and technological, environmental, and legal factors impacting your business negatively? Talk to our experts to know how PESTLE analysis can help..

The Solution Offered: With the help of the PESTLE analysis model devised by experts at SpendEdge, the oil and gas company was able to anticipate future difficulties and make prudent business decisions. They were also able to identify key metrics pertaining to various socio-economic factors that could impact their business growth. This helped the company to achieve better growth, implement cost-effective production levels and understand major economic shifts. Moreover, in-depth insights provided the client with better actionable data that made them use profitable opportunities.

Predicting shifts in the economy can become a herculean task at times. Request a free proposal and know how our experts can help you determine future business opportunities..

SpendEdge’s PESTLE analysis model helped the client to:

  • Determine better business opportunities.
  • Ensure cost-effective production levels.
  • Wondering how your company can achieve cost-effective production levels. Request a free demo and know how our services can help you.

SpendEdge’s PESTLE analysis engagement also offered predictive insights on:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
