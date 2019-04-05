How Performance Assessment Helped a Car Manufacturing Company to Reduce Sourcing Costs by 19% | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence
solutions, has announced the completion of their supplier
performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005170/en/
Supplier performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Project background
The client wanted to increase their rapidly shrinking profit margins by
improving the sourcing process. They also needed to address the falling
stock prices to sustain themselves in the market. The time agreed to
conclude this engagement was twelve weeks.
-
Objective 1: The company wanted to lower its total production
costs, especially those coming from suppliers by conducting a
comprehensive supplier performance assessment.
-
Objective 2: They were also interested in integrating new
technologies to reduce costs and improve quality.
-
Looking for more information on supplier profiling? Request
a free demo to know how our experts can help you evaluate
suppliers and improve the operational performance of your organization.
“Supplier performance assessment is critical for companies to improve
visibility into their suppliers’ performance, eliminate hidden cost
drivers, and reduce risks by lowering order cycle times and inventory.
It further helps companies to improve supplier performance metrics and
achieve better cost savings,” says a procurement expert from
SpendEdge.
Key findings and solutions offered
In a span of twelve weeks, the client – a
leading car manufacturing company – achieved significant cost
savings by meeting all their performance goals. The performance
assessment solution offered helped them to:
-
Eliminate costs occurring due to activities such as extra freight
charges, overtime, safety stocks, and obsolete inventory.
-
Improve supplier engagement process by adopting industry best
practices.
-
Often, an inefficient supplier profiling process increases
production costs for products. Request
a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of
supplier risk assessment solutions today!
With the help of SpendEdge, the car manufacturing company was able to
recognize high performing suppliers. This helped them to mitigate
financial risks and address issues pertaining to quality, delivery, and
cost management. The performance assessment solution delivered also
enabled the client to reduce their sourcing costs by 19%.
To access the complete case study on supplier performance assessment, contact
our team of experts here!
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.
Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005170/en/