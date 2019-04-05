How Performance Assessment Helped a Car Manufacturing Company to Reduce Sourcing Costs by 19% | SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supplier performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company.

Project background

The client wanted to increase their rapidly shrinking profit margins by improving the sourcing process. They also needed to address the falling stock prices to sustain themselves in the market. The time agreed to conclude this engagement was twelve weeks.

Objective 1: The company wanted to lower its total production costs, especially those coming from suppliers by conducting a comprehensive supplier performance assessment.

“Supplier performance assessment is critical for companies to improve visibility into their suppliers’ performance, eliminate hidden cost drivers, and reduce risks by lowering order cycle times and inventory. It further helps companies to improve supplier performance metrics and achieve better cost savings,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of twelve weeks, the client – a leading car manufacturing company – achieved significant cost savings by meeting all their performance goals. The performance assessment solution offered helped them to:

Eliminate costs occurring due to activities such as extra freight charges, overtime, safety stocks, and obsolete inventory.

Improve supplier engagement process by adopting industry best practices.

With the help of SpendEdge, the car manufacturing company was able to recognize high performing suppliers. This helped them to mitigate financial risks and address issues pertaining to quality, delivery, and cost management. The performance assessment solution delivered also enabled the client to reduce their sourcing costs by 19%.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

