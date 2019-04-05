Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

How Performance Assessment Helped a Car Manufacturing Company to Reduce Sourcing Costs by 19% | SpendEdge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:10am EDT

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their supplier performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190405005170/en/

Supplier performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Supplier performance assessment study for a car manufacturing company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Project background

The client wanted to increase their rapidly shrinking profit margins by improving the sourcing process. They also needed to address the falling stock prices to sustain themselves in the market. The time agreed to conclude this engagement was twelve weeks.

  • Objective 1: The company wanted to lower its total production costs, especially those coming from suppliers by conducting a comprehensive supplier performance assessment.
  • Objective 2: They were also interested in integrating new technologies to reduce costs and improve quality.
  • Looking for more information on supplier profiling? Request a free demo to know how our experts can help you evaluate suppliers and improve the operational performance of your organization.

“Supplier performance assessment is critical for companies to improve visibility into their suppliers’ performance, eliminate hidden cost drivers, and reduce risks by lowering order cycle times and inventory. It further helps companies to improve supplier performance metrics and achieve better cost savings,” says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of twelve weeks, the client – a leading car manufacturing company – achieved significant cost savings by meeting all their performance goals. The performance assessment solution offered helped them to:

  • Eliminate costs occurring due to activities such as extra freight charges, overtime, safety stocks, and obsolete inventory.
  • Improve supplier engagement process by adopting industry best practices.
  • Often, an inefficient supplier profiling process increases production costs for products. Request a free proposal and access our complete portfolio of supplier risk assessment solutions today!

With the help of SpendEdge, the car manufacturing company was able to recognize high performing suppliers. This helped them to mitigate financial risks and address issues pertaining to quality, delivery, and cost management. The performance assessment solution delivered also enabled the client to reduce their sourcing costs by 19%.

To access the complete case study on supplier performance assessment, contact our team of experts here!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Request free proposal to know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aSAVILLS : 13 consecutive years at the top for Savills as Times Graduate …
PU
09:32aNUANCE COMMUNICATIONS : Advance your IVR to the Final Four
PU
09:32aBTG : Form 8.3 - BTG plc
PU
09:32aSAP : An Innovation-Packed Event for Aerospace and Defense Leaders in Sunny Seattle
PU
09:32aBOEING : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis Inc., Boeing Co., Lyft Inc., Shineco Inc., or Yangtze River Port and Logistics Ltd.?
PR
09:32aNIELSEN : Option-trading opportunities on Altaba Inc., Baidu Inc., The Walt Disney Co., Facebook Inc., and Nielsen Holdings
PR
09:31aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : sets to celebrate Pahela Baishakh with 'lucrative offer'
AQ
09:31aBANK ASIA : Oxfam, Bank Asia sign MoU to finance rural micro small and medium enterprises
AQ
09:31aBELSHIPS ASA : Fairness opinion on the mandatory offer from Kontrari AS and Kontrazi AS
AQ
09:31aZUTEC : selected as project handover software provider on `The World's Most Desirable Address'
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : FEELING MOODY Retailer Debenhams hit by downgrade from credit ratings agency
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About