How Propanc Biopharma Is Joining the Fight with Cancer Patients Who Are Increasingly Vulnerable to the COVID-19 Global Pandemic

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTC: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr James Nathanielsz, predicts a significant and unmet need for need for new cancer treatments that are not only more effective and less toxic, but critically, also enhance the immune response of patients. As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of infection for cancer sufferers undergoing chemotherapy or radiation is life threatening. Propanc Biopharma’s lead product candidate, PRP, not only stops the cancer from returning and spreading, but also enhances the body’s own immune system, which is considered a key to overcoming cancer.

According to the World Health Organization over 18.1 million cancer cases were diagnosed and 9.6 million cancer related deaths were recorded in 2018, globally. The threat of the global pandemic penetrating this vulnerable and significantly large patient group, globally, whilst undergoing treatment is extremely high. Recently, there were a number of instances where COVID-19 infections have been discovered among staff and patients in oncology wards in hospitals, such as the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

“I am gravely concerned for cancer sufferers worldwide during this global crisis and it especially came to my attention when three COVID-19 positive patients from the Alfred hematology and oncology ward, died as a result of exposure. My heart goes out to those families,” said James Nathanielsz, Propanc’s Chief Executive Officer. “There is no doubt this group of patients are particularly vulnerable, and we need to put all our resources into every avenue of healthcare to ensure a better quality of life for human kind. Now that we have the backing of our institutional investor, financially, we are expending every effort to fast track PRP into the clinic so we can determine its effectiveness as a less toxic, targeted therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors, where patients can enjoy a better quality of life.”

Professor Klaus Kutz, Chief Medical Officer for Propanc Biopharma, recognizes the need for more effective and less toxic treatments, but also recognizes that supporting immune function will become an imperative for his medical colleagues, who are not only battling cancer, but the risk of secondary infection from treatment, often resulting in patients admitted to critical care and many dying from infection.

“When I first joined the Propanc Scientific Advisory Board, my first task was to assess a small number of terminal cancer patients treated on the grounds of compassionate use, and what I observed was not only an overall improvement in life expectancy, but also no severe, or even serious side effects from treatment, no hair loss, no nausea and no immune suppression,” said Professor Kutz, Propanc’s Chief Medical Officer. “After more than ten years of research, I am keen to see the positive effects from treatment in a First-In-Human study for advanced cancer patients, a vulnerable, at risk patient group who need better treatments for a sustained, better quality of life.”

Dr Julian Kenyon, who serves as Chief Scientific Officer at Propanc Biopharma, whilst also Medical Director of his clinic in Hampshire, UK, has focused his expertise on looking after patients who are at risk from COVID-19 infection due to underlying health conditions, by helping improve their innate and acquired immunities. He believes this gives his patients the best possible chance of overcoming this global pandemic.

“My clinical expertise over the years in treating chronic diseases, including cancer, often focuses on how I can improve the immune function of my patients, as we know that adequate immune function means that any patient with COVID-19 has increased chances of surviving, and also those without COVID-19 are less likely to develop a positive infection,” said Dr Kenyon. “Our lead product candidate, PRP, has the potential to not only treat cancer patients, but improve their immune response towards fighting against the cancer, as well as secondary infection. This is something we have long understood as a medical need, but COVID-19 has brought this to the forefront as a pressing issue for these vulnerable patients. I believe a product which can achieve this objective in clinical trials will likely see significant and rapid uptake among healthcare practitioners.”

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) is developing a novel approach to prevent recurrence and metastasis of solid tumors by using pancreatic proenzymes that target and eradicate cancer stem cells in patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. For more information, please visit www.propanc.com.

The Company’s novel proenzyme therapy is based on the science that enzymes stimulate biological reactions in the body, especially enzymes secreted by the pancreas. These pancreatic enzymes could represent the body’s primary defense against cancer.

To view the Company’s “Mechanism of Action” video on its anti-cancer lead product candidate, PRP, please click on the following link: http://www.propanc.com/news-media/video

